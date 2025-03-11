Union calls for Aberdeen City Council to LOSE government funding in fire and rehire row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Union calls for Aberdeen City Council to LOSE government funding in fire and rehire row

Union GMB Scotland has written to First Minister John Swinney urging him to withdraw funding from the city council in a high-stakes clash.

By Adele Merson
Protest outside Marischal College. Image: Ethan Williams.
A trade union is calling on John Swinney to impose financial sanctions on Aberdeen City Council over a threat to “fire and rehire” workers.

GMB Scotland started balloting workers in the city on strike action on Monday after the local authority threatened to impose new contracts in a bid to cut wage bills.

Staff are being asked to sign up to standstill wages as part of a move to reduce their working week from 37 to 35 hours and save £5 million.

The council has so far failed to rule out so-called fire and rehire, where an employer dismisses employees and then re-hires them on less favourable terms.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.

Calls to withdraw funding

In the GMB’s letter to Mr Swinney, seen by the P&J, Louise Gilmour, Scotland Secretary of GMB Scotland, says the “fire and rehire” threat by councils is in clear breach of his government’s “fair work” guidelines.

She confirmed GMB has withdrawn its endorsement of Aberdeen council as a fair work employer.

Ms Gilmour said: “We trust the Scottish Government and related agencies will reflect this in grant funding and procurement decisions.

“It is ironic that an SNP council should be in this position in the year where the Scottish Government intended for Scotland to become a Fair Work Nation.”

GMB Scotland secretary Louise Gilmour. Image: DC Thomson.

She added that fire and rehire is a “bullying ploy which attempts to ride roughshod over workers’ rights.”

Christian Allard, SNP co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, previously told the P&J fire and rehire would only be used as a “last resort”.

Mr Allard’s SNP colleague, Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, last week waded into the row. 

He urged the SNP and Liberal Democrat administration to take the threat of fire and rehire off the table.

Christian Allard has ruffled feathers within the Aberdeen SNP group as the row over a possible strike lingers on.
SNP council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It’s a practice soon to be outlawed in the UK as the Labour government presses ahead with its new Employment Rights Bill.

Unions leaders have warned industrial action could unleash “chaos” on Aberdeen, with bins left to overflow and vital support services for the most vulnerable grinding to a halt.

They say the changes would leave the lowest paid workers on £15 a year would lose over £1,500 a year.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government opposes fire and rehire practices as part of its fair work first criteria to drive high quality and fair work throughout the labour market in Scotland.

“We engage regularly with local government, including through COSLA, on the importance of Fair Work.”

Aberdeen City Council were approached for comment.

