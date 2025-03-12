How Aberdeenshire rehab centre will help turn lives around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

How Aberdeenshire rehab centre will help turn lives around

First Minister John Swinney formally opened the 27-bed facility near Alford.

By Adele Merson
First Minister John Swinney toured Rae House and met staff and residents. Image: PA.
First Minister John Swinney toured Rae House and met staff and residents. Image: PA.

Staff at a new residential rehabilitation centre in Aberdeenshire say it will help people suffering from addiction to turn their lives around.

Rae House, in picturesque countryside near Alford, was officially opened by First Minister John Swinney on Wednesday.

The 27-bed facility, run by Phoenix Futures, started to welcome residents in January, and is already half full.

The new service offers a drug and alcohol-free environment and structured support for men and women.

Stephen Kennedy, residential centre manager at the charity’s Glasgow centre, has been up in the north-east for the past few months helping set up the new base.

First Minister John Swinney with staff and guests during a visit to officially open the facility. Image: PA.

He said the facility will be “amazing” for people suffering from addiction in the region.

It uses a peer-led method in its recovery programme, along with activities such as tree-planting and nature conservation in the grounds.

Community members spend their first few weeks in the “welcome house” stage while they settle in for a full programme up to six months.

Residential manager Stephen Kennedy, pictured, at Rae House. Image: DC Thomson.

A second phase follows a “Dayhab” model where people live in separate accommodation but come together in Aberdeen.

This is expected to provide up to 200 placements a year.

Mr Kennedy said: “It’s going to give them back a quality of life they never had. It’s going to give their families back their parents, their kids, their brothers, their sisters, their aunts, their uncles.

‘Chance of a lifetime’

Justin Taylor has also been helping to set up the new facility, after having completed the programme at another facility in Glasgow last year.

Now sober, the 46-year-old was referred after years of suffering from alcohol addiction.

He said: “It’s the chance of a lifetime for people to come and experience this.

Justin Taylor completed a residential rehab programme in Glasgow run by Phoenix Futures, who have opened a new base in Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson.

“We’ve had people coming up from the Glasgow service who are still residents there and they love it.

“It’s a beautiful place, beautiful environment, to be coming to.”

Mr Swinney toured Rae House and met with residents to hear about their experiences.

The service is funded by the Scottish Government who have invested £11 million into the north-east service to address geographic barriers.

He told the P&J it’s clear the facility can have a “transformative effect”.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney tours Rae House. Image: PA.

His visit to the north-east comes just a day after figures from Police Scotland revealed suspected drug deaths in Scotland fell by 11% during 2024.

A total of 1,065 suspected drug deaths were recorded – 132 fewer than in 2023.

The first minister admitted the figure was “still too high” although described the new data as “encouraging”.

He put this down to more residential rehabilitation places being available.

Mr Swinney said: “These interventions and that focus is undoubtedly saving lives and that’s very welcome.”

