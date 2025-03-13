John Swinney says Robert Gordon University funding pressures ‘different’ from crisis-hit Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

John Swinney says Robert Gordon University funding pressures ‘different’ from crisis-hit Dundee

The north-east university is trying to save millions while a redundancy consultation has put more than 130 jobs at risk.

First Minister John Swinney spoke to the P&J during a visit to Aberdeenshire. Image: PA.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

First Minister John Swinney says funding pressures at Robert Gordon University are in a “completely different category” to crisis-hit Dundee.

The escalating situation at the Tayside institution, where around 632 posts could be axed, has shone a spotlight on financial challenges across Scotland’s universities.

In Aberdeen, RGU Principal Steve Olivier has warned of a “major existential threat” to the sector due to “significant” underfunding. 

The university is trying to save millions while a redundancy consultation has put more than 130 jobs at risk.

Mr Swinney told the P&J he is “deeply troubled” by the scale of job losses announced at Dundee University as it attempts to plug a £35 million deficit.

‘Completely different’

But speaking during a visit to Aberdeenshire on Wednesday, he said Dundee’s financial pressures were “different”.

He said: “RGU I would put in a completely different category to what we’re facing at the University of Dundee.

“Something acutely destabilising has happened at the University of Dundee and we’ll have to understand what that’s all about.”

Asked about the comments made by Mr Olivier, Mr Swinney said RGU’s funding pressures are more routine while the situation in Dundee is “acute”.

Professor Steve Olivier, principal of Robert Gordon University. Image: Supplied.

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr said Mr Swinney “needs to wake up to the reality that it’s not only Dundee University in this dire predicament”.

He added: “Rather than trying to downplay the situation, the first minister must heed the warnings of principals like Professor Steve Olivier and properly resource our universities so they have a sustainable future for years to come.”

In a statement, Prof Olivier told the P&J it is “undeniably an extremely challenging time for the sector”.

He said the financial challenges are caused in part due to the current funding system which “threatens to damage the future prosperity of Scotland”.

The university principal added: “We welcome any future dialogue on this and look forward to further conversations.”

