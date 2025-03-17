UK energy sector ‘must seize chance to shape its own future’

Energy businesses operating in the UK are being urged to make their voices heard as a crucial consultation launches on the future of the industry.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has launched the research phase of its 41st biannual Energy Transition Survey on the UK energy sector.

The survey takes place a pivotal moment for the sector, running in parallel with two UK Government consultations on the future of the North Sea.

It provides a platform for businesses across the sector to share their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

‘Profound impact’

Russell Borthwick, chief executive at the chamber, said: “Decisions taken in the coming months will have a profound impact on the future of our energy sector, influencing not just oil and gas but the development of new low-carbon technologies.

“This survey provides an opportunity for industry leaders to deliver the data and insights that will help shape government thinking at this crucial juncture – so it is more important than ever that companies take part.

“We know that the results of this survey are followed at the highest level of government – so much so that they are referenced in their current consultations – therefore the industry must seize this chance to shape its future.”

Johnston Carmichael and D2Zero will bring expert insight to the report, which will be launched at a business breakfast in Aberdeen on May 27.

Bob Drummond, chief executive at D2Zero, said: “By participating in this survey, companies have the opportunity to share their experiences, highlight the challenges they face, and offer solutions that will help drive progress.

“The value of this research cannot be overstated – it is essential for building a roadmap towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.”

The survey is now open to businesses across the energy supply chain, from oil and gas operators to renewables developers and technology innovators.

Responses will be anonymised, ensuring that companies can provide candid insights on the opportunities and challenges they face.

To participate in the survey and have your voice heard, click here.