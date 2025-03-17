UK energy sector ‘must seize chance to shape its own future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

UK energy sector ‘must seize chance to shape its own future’

A consultation on the future of the North Sea has launched at a critical time for the sector.

By Adele Merson
Energy businesses are getting the chance to have their say. Image: Supplied.
Energy businesses operating in the UK are being urged to make their voices heard as a crucial consultation launches on the future of the industry.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce has launched the research phase of its 41st biannual Energy Transition Survey on the UK energy sector.

The survey takes place a pivotal moment for the sector, running in parallel with two UK Government consultations on the future of the North Sea.

It provides a platform for businesses across the sector to share their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

‘Profound impact’

Russell Borthwick, chief executive at the chamber, said: “Decisions taken in the coming months will have a profound impact on the future of our energy sector, influencing not just oil and gas but the development of new low-carbon technologies.

“This survey provides an opportunity for industry leaders to deliver the data and insights that will help shape government thinking at this crucial juncture – so it is more important than ever that companies take part.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We know that the results of this survey are followed at the highest level of government – so much so that they are referenced in their current consultations – therefore the industry must seize this chance to shape its future.”

Johnston Carmichael and D2Zero will bring expert insight to the report, which will be launched at a business breakfast in Aberdeen on May 27.

Bob Drummond, chief executive at D2Zero, said: “By participating in this survey, companies have the opportunity to share their experiences, highlight the challenges they face, and offer solutions that will help drive progress.

The North Sea workforce faces an uncertain time. Image: Shutterstock.

“The value of this research cannot be overstated – it is essential for building a roadmap towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.”

The survey is now open to businesses across the energy supply chain, from oil and gas operators to renewables developers and technology innovators.

Responses will be anonymised, ensuring that companies can provide candid insights on the opportunities and challenges they face.

To participate in the survey and have your voice heard, click here. 

