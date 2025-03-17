GB Energy chair says Aberdeen must ‘lead green energy revolution’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

GB Energy chair says Aberdeen must ‘lead green energy revolution’

The board of the new publicly-owned energy firm will meet in Aberdeen for the first time today.

By Adele Merson
GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier will visit Aberdeen today for the first ever meeting of the board. Image: Supplied.
The chairman of GB Energy says Aberdeen must be responsible for “leading the green energy revolution” ahead of a visit to the Granite City.

Juergen Maier, former chief executive of Siemens UK, today pledged to create “something special for the years ahead” in the north-east.

He confirmed the HQ for the new publicly-owned energy firm will open this year in Aberdeen, with recruitment underway in the city.

Today he will attend GB Energy’s first ever board meeting in Aberdeen to discuss the next steps to scale up the firm’s presence in the city.

But the firm’s chair has come under fire in recent weeks for admitting it could take 20 years to deliver on a pledge to deliver 1,000 jobs at the new HQ.

Questions have also swirled over how the firm will operate and how soon it can drive down household bills – a key promise of the Labour government.

‘Race against the clock’

Writing in the P&J on Monday, Mr Maier said: “The skills, knowledge, and infrastructure built over decades of North Sea oil and gas production are perfect to be repurposed for a clean energy future.

“That means not just investing in renewables but ensuring that those jobs stay in the city and that workers are given every opportunity to be part of this transformation.

“Great British Energy will play a key role in driving this investment—backing new projects, funding innovation, and working with industry to make sure Aberdeen remains the UK’s energy capital for decades to come.

GB Energy intends to invest in renewables projects.  Image: Supplied.

“Floating offshore wind, green hydrogen, and carbon capture should be as synonymous with Aberdeen’s future as oil and gas have been with its past.

“We are in a race against the clock to secure Britain’s place in the global clean energy economy. Other countries are moving fast. If we don’t take decisive action now, we risk losing investment, jobs, and technological leadership to competitors overseas.”

GB Energy can be ‘catalyst’

The UK Labour government says GB Energy will own, manage and operate clean power projects up and down the country, backed by £8.3 billion over the new parliament.

As well as the main headquarters in Aberdeen, two smaller sites will open in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

There are fears over the future of the North Sea workforce. Image: Shutterstock.

Derek Thomson, Scottish secretary of the Unite union, previously said GB Energy needs to pick up pace or risk looking at a “desolation” of the north-east.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks, who will attend today’s board meeting in Aberdeen, said it marks “another step forward for the company as it gears up to make its first investments”.

Conversation