Home Politics Scottish politics

Final A96 dualling response revealed as delays drag on

The SNP government has yet to set out when it intends to make a final decision on the project.

By Adele Merson
The A96 will no longer be dualled by 2030. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
More than 1,400 people took part in the latest A96 dualling consultation with the SNP told to stop “endless talking” and upgrade the road.

The future of the project to widen the Aberdeen to Inverness route looks uncertain after an independent review made the case against full dualling.

A consultation followed to get feedback from the public, which closed on February 21.

Government roads agency Transport Scotland has now confirmed a total of 1,400 responses were received which are now under “active consideration”.

We previously revealed how only 500 people filled in the latest survey as it entered its final weeks, prompting claims the public were fed up of “distraction tactics”.

The A96 route between Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: DC Thomson.

It compares to the SNP government’s first consultation, costing taxpayers £6.2 million, which attracted 4,600 responses to improve the 100 mile “corridor”.

Inverness Chamber of Commerce recently joined forces with Moray Chamber of Commerce to campaign for the full dualling of the route.

The business organisations say dualling will maximise the economic potential of the north of Scotland as well as enhance safety for drivers.

‘We need action, not further delays’

Paula Nicol, deputy chief executive of the chamber in Inverness, said: “The momentum behind this campaign demonstrates that we need action, not further delays.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Medcraf, chief executive of Moray Chamber of Commerce, called for a decision to be made along with a “clear, concise timeline”.

She added: “The north of Scotland has been forgotten about for too long and the inaction of the A96 for over a decade is making us less competitive.”

Sarah Medcraf walking down Elgin High Street.
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A recent independent review of the project argued against continuing with the SNP’s promise to fully dual the road.

Instead, new bypasses were suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with rail improvements between Aberdeen and Inverness, and targeted road safety improvements.

In November, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop admitted the project will no longer be completed by 2030 as promised. 

Transport Scotland failed to provide a timescale for when a final decision could be reached, when asked by the P&J.

Transport Scotland ‘considering responses’

In a statement, a Transport Scotland spokeswoman said the Scottish Government’s “current favoured position is to fully dual the A96”.

On the review, she added: “It was important that local people, businesses and communities were given the opportunity to help inform the government’s final decision on how to take forward improvements to the A96 Corridor.

“It is a sign of the public interest in this work that we received over 1,400 responses, which are now under active consideration by Transport Scotland.”

conservative MSP Alexander Burnett. Image: Supplied.

Aberdeenshire West Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett said it has now been 14 years since the SNP first promised to dual the road.

He added: “The talking never ends, the delivery never starts.

“It’s almost as if the SNP Scottish Government are re-running the questions until they get the answers they want.”

