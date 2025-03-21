Fears north-east rail pledge will be delayed after SNP ‘erase’ 2026 target date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fears north-east rail pledge will be delayed after SNP ‘erase’ 2026 target date

The government promised in 2016 to reduce journey times for north-east rail passengers heading towards Glasgow and Edinburgh by around 20 minutes.

By Adele Merson
The project was first placed 'under review' last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The project was first placed 'under review' last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The SNP has sparked fears over the future of a £200 million project to speed up rail journey times between Aberdeen and the central belt by 2026.

The Scottish Government promised in 2016 to reduce journey times for north-east rail passengers heading towards Glasgow and Edinburgh by around 20 minutes by 2026.

But it has emerged the scheme has been rebranded the Aberdeen – Central Belt Service Improvement Project – dropping the 2026 date completely.

The P&J reported last year how the pledge to cut journey times had been placed “under review” in light of budget pressures and sparking fears of delays.

The latest development has spurred concerns the projects’ 10-year window will no longer be fulfilled alongside the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

Rail project rebranded

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop revealed the rebranding of the project in a response to North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr this week.

It follows Finance Secretary Shona Robison’s failure to mention the scheme in the SNP’s 2025-26 Scottish budget.

The latest figures show just 8% of the promised £200m budget has been spent on the project since 2016.

At Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Kerr urged investment minister Tom Arthur to outline why the government “covertly dropped” the date from the scheme.

Mr Arthur said: “An outline business case for the wider Aberdeen route upgrade, including service improvements and route decarbonisation, was concluded, and this has been duly considered by Transport Scotland’s investment decision board.

Liam Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP. Image: Supplied.

“A decision was made to progress with the procurement of a replacement intercity train fleet as design works continue, the latter being fully funded this financial year.

“Options for progressing to the next stage of the Aberdeen central belt service improvements remain under consideration.”

Speaking to the P&J later, Mr Kerr said: “The Scottish Government will have to explain all this if the financing isn’t in place by the end of the city region deal.

“We are looking at the clock running down on this key 2021 election pledge.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said the government has planned a package of improvements including signal enhancements, station alterations and changes to capacity to enable faster and slower trains to operate on the same route.

He added that as set out to parliament last year, the timeline for achieving these improvements “remains under review”.

Conversation