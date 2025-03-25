Exclusive: Taxpayer bill revealed for 50mph speed limit plans on A9 and A96 single-carriageway

A quarter of a million pounds of taxpayers’ cash was allocated to public consultation events for the SNP’s plan to lower the limit on single-carriageway roads from 60mph to 50mph, the P&J can reveal.

Between November 1 and January 31, the government had already spent its budget on hotels, flights, and ferries, as well as venue hire and banner costs with a month still remaining of the consultation.

In total, more than £124,000 was spent in this time, including £20,000 on hotels, flights and ferries for government officials to attend the events.

A further £96,000 went on wages for people hosting the public consultation, £5,000 for venue hire and almost £3,500 for banner costs.

Government roads agency Transport Scotland allocated £249,563 for the cost of the public engagement events.

What is being proposed?

Under the new Scotland-wide plan, car drivers on trunk roads such as the A9, A96, A82 and A90 could face a 10mph reduction in speed limits, from 60mph to 50mph.

Speed limits for HGVs would rise on single carriageways from 40mph to 50mph and on dual carriageways from 50mph to 60mph.

The SNP government is already a decade late in dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness. The completion date is expected in 2035 instead of 2025.

The Scottish Government has not yet confirmed whether the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness will ever be fully dualled, despite an earlier SNP promise to do so by 2030.

Defending the speed limit proposals, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop previously said it could help prevent road deaths and serious injuries.

It would also maintain journey times and enhance journey reliability, she said.

‘Hammers’ rural motorists

Aberdeenshire West Tory MSP Alexander Burnett said the six-figure cost to taxpayers is “absurd”.

He added: “50mph speed limits on single carriageway roads will penalise ordinary people, without cutting down on dangerous driving, and will just add to the workload of roads policing officers.

“Fiona Hyslop and the SNP government should scrap these proposals and finally deliver improvements to roads like the A96 that motorists have been waiting almost two decades for.”

A spokeswoman for Ms Hyslop criticised the Tories for “talking down” measures which are aimed at cutting the number of people dying and being injured in road accidents.

She said: “Engaging with and listening to local people and businesses helps to ensure that policy and decision making is informed by local experience and knowledge.

“The SNP knows how valuable people’s time is, and that is why when they give freely of their time and expertise, the least we can do is provide refreshments in a warm, dry place. The Tories may think they know the cost of everything, however, they understand the value of nothing.”