Exclusive: Taxpayer bill revealed for 50mph speed limit plans on A9 and A96 single-carriageway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Exclusive: Taxpayer bill revealed for 50mph speed limit plans on A9 and A96 single-carriageway

The expected total covers hotels for government officials, flights, venue hire and other expenses in the consultation phase of changing the limit on single-carriageway roads.

Busy traffic speeding past Inverness and Aberdeen sign posts on the A96 at Gollanfield between Inverness and Nairn.
Could the speed limit be reduced on roads such as the A96. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

A quarter of a million pounds of taxpayers’ cash was allocated to public consultation events for the SNP’s plan to lower the limit on single-carriageway roads from 60mph to 50mph, the P&J can reveal.

Between November 1 and January 31, the government had already spent its budget on hotels, flights, and ferries, as well as venue hire and banner costs with a month still remaining of the consultation.

In total, more than £124,000 was spent in this time, including £20,000 on hotels, flights and ferries for government officials to attend the events.

A further £96,000 went on wages for people hosting the public consultation, £5,000 for venue hire and almost £3,500 for banner costs.

Government roads agency Transport Scotland allocated £249,563 for the cost of the public engagement events.

What is being proposed?

Under the new Scotland-wide plan, car drivers on trunk roads such as the A9, A96, A82 and A90 could face a 10mph reduction in speed limits, from 60mph to 50mph.

Speed limits for HGVs would rise on single carriageways from 40mph to 50mph and on dual carriageways from 50mph to 60mph.

The SNP government is already a decade late in dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness. The completion date is expected in 2035 instead of 2025.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government has not yet confirmed whether the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness will ever be fully dualled, despite an earlier SNP promise to do so by 2030.

Defending the speed limit proposals, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop previously said it could help prevent road deaths and serious injuries.

It would also maintain journey times and enhance journey reliability, she said.

‘Hammers’ rural motorists

Aberdeenshire West Tory MSP Alexander Burnett said the six-figure cost to taxpayers is “absurd”.

He added: “50mph speed limits on single carriageway roads will penalise ordinary people, without cutting down on dangerous driving, and will just add to the workload of roads policing officers.

Alexander Burnett standing at side of A96.
Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett next to the Huntly junction on the A96. Image: Supplied.

“Fiona Hyslop and the SNP government should scrap these proposals and finally deliver improvements to roads like the A96 that motorists have been waiting almost two decades for.”

A spokeswoman for Ms Hyslop criticised the Tories for “talking down” measures which are aimed at cutting the number of people dying and being injured in road accidents.

She said: “Engaging with and listening to local people and businesses helps to ensure that policy and decision making is informed by local experience and knowledge.

“The SNP knows how valuable people’s time is, and that is why when they give freely of their time and expertise, the least we can do is provide refreshments in a warm, dry place. The Tories may think they know the cost of everything, however, they understand the value of nothing.”

Conversation