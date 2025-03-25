Moray-based MSP Douglas Ross to make fresh bid for Westminster after general election failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Moray-based MSP Douglas Ross to make fresh bid for Westminster after general election failure

The former Scottish Tory leader sensationally lost to the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the last general election in July. 

By Adele Merson
Former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is quitting Holyrood next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Former Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is quitting Holyrood next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Douglas Ross is quitting Holyrood next year before planning another bid to win a seat at Westminster.

The former Scottish Tory leader sensationally lost to the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the last general election on July 4.

He took the decision to stand in place of his former colleague David Duguid who was dropped by the party after he was hospitalised with a spinal illness.

At the time, Mr Ross said he would step down as an MSP if elected to Westminster.

‘Feels like the right time’

Announcing his decision today, the serving Highlands and Islands Tory MSP said: “A year out from the Scottish Parliament election feels like the right time to confirm that I will not be a candidate for Holyrood next year.

“Local constituency work has always been the most rewarding part of this job for me, and for the last 18 years I’ve had the enormous honour of representing my home area as a councillor, an MP and an MSP.

Douglas Ross and former Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid who was dropped as the party’s candidate in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East last year. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“In the general election last year, I said I would stand down as an MSP if elected.

“As I hope to stand for Westminster again at the next general election, I believe it is right that I don’t seek election to Holyrood in 2026.

“I will however work flat out to support Russell Findlay and the team to return as many Scottish Conservative MSPs as possible next May.”

Political gamble didn’t pay off

Mr Ross took a political gamble in summer’s last general election when he stood in place of Mr Duguid to a widespread backlash.

It was one that didn’t pay off in the end with him losing to the SNP’s Seamus Logan. 

It’s understood Mr Ross enjoyed the cut and thrust of Westminster with former party sources saying he “looked at home” in the Commons. 

Now, he’s confirmed he hopes to stand again at the next general election which has to be held no later than August 2029.

From left to right, Seamus Logan and Douglas Ross. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

And that means he’ll be stepping back from the Scottish Parliament to pursue that ambition.

Reflecting on his time in office, north-east Tory MP Andrew Bowie said the “hard work and commitment of Douglas to our party and country has been immense”.

He added: “Leading us to secure our greatest number of votes in 2021, stopping an SNP majority, we owe Douglas a huge debt of gratitude.”

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden also had praise for his colleague who he said was a “brilliant politician but more importantly a top bloke”.

Conversation