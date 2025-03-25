Moray-based MSP Douglas Ross to make fresh bid for Westminster after general election failure

Douglas Ross is quitting Holyrood next year before planning another bid to win a seat at Westminster.

The former Scottish Tory leader sensationally lost to the SNP in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the last general election on July 4.

He took the decision to stand in place of his former colleague David Duguid who was dropped by the party after he was hospitalised with a spinal illness.

At the time, Mr Ross said he would step down as an MSP if elected to Westminster.

‘Feels like the right time’

Announcing his decision today, the serving Highlands and Islands Tory MSP said: “A year out from the Scottish Parliament election feels like the right time to confirm that I will not be a candidate for Holyrood next year.

“Local constituency work has always been the most rewarding part of this job for me, and for the last 18 years I’ve had the enormous honour of representing my home area as a councillor, an MP and an MSP.

“In the general election last year, I said I would stand down as an MSP if elected.

“As I hope to stand for Westminster again at the next general election, I believe it is right that I don’t seek election to Holyrood in 2026.

“I will however work flat out to support Russell Findlay and the team to return as many Scottish Conservative MSPs as possible next May.”

Political gamble didn’t pay off

Mr Ross took a political gamble in summer’s last general election when he stood in place of Mr Duguid to a widespread backlash.

It was one that didn’t pay off in the end with him losing to the SNP’s Seamus Logan.

It’s understood Mr Ross enjoyed the cut and thrust of Westminster with former party sources saying he “looked at home” in the Commons.

Now, he’s confirmed he hopes to stand again at the next general election which has to be held no later than August 2029.

And that means he’ll be stepping back from the Scottish Parliament to pursue that ambition.

Reflecting on his time in office, north-east Tory MP Andrew Bowie said the “hard work and commitment of Douglas to our party and country has been immense”.

He added: “Leading us to secure our greatest number of votes in 2021, stopping an SNP majority, we owe Douglas a huge debt of gratitude.”

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden also had praise for his colleague who he said was a “brilliant politician but more importantly a top bloke”.