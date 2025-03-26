Debate: Do you agree with SNP plan to cut speed limit to 50mph on single-carriageway roads?

The SNP says dropping the speed limit by 10mph on single-carriageway roads will help prevent road deaths and serious injuries.

A laudable aim, but some opponents claim it just targets rural motorists while doing nothing to improve infrastructure.

The Scotland-wide plan would see the speed limit drop from 60mph to 50mph on roads such as the A9, A96, A82 and A90.

We revealed on Monday how a quarter of a million pounds of taxpayers’ cash has been allocated on public consultation events focused on this policy.

This prompted concerns over the use of public cash.

Some argue the government should focus on projects like A9 and A96 dualling.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop says cutting speeds will help reduce the number of deaths on Scotland’s roads.

What do you think?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.