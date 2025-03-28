Readers react: Our poll shows almost 90% oppose speed limit drop on A9 and A96

The overwhelming majority of Press and Journal readers who took part in our poll say they do not agree with an SNP proposal to cut the speed limit to 50mph on single-carriageway roads.

The Scotland-wide plan would see the speed limit drop from 60mph to 50mph on roads such as the A9, A96, A82 and A90.

On Monday, we revealed that a quarter of a million pounds of taxpayers’ cash has been allocated on public consultation events focused on this policy.

It sparked debate from readers who took to our comments section to share their views.

We can also now reveal new figures seen by the P&J show more than half a million pounds has been spent on the National Speed Management Review since 2021.

This covered work that went into producing the review, including an options appraisal.

Overwhelming majority against

We asked our readers a simple yes or no question – whether they agree with the Scottish Government’s plan to cut the speed limit to 50mph on single-carriageways?

A total of 618 people took part in our poll by Thursday, one day after it was published.

Almost 90% of those surveyed, 555 people, voted No when asked if they support it.

Only 63 people, or just over 10%, supported the proposals.

Government roads agency Transport Scotland says the “significant policy shift” will save lives and reduce serious injuries.

But many readers thought the proposal would create more driver frustration.

One commenter said: “I imagine this would increase serious road traffic accidents, not reduce them. Many drivers exceed the 60mph speed limit, so are highly unlikely to stick to a lower speed limit.

“The problem on the A96 is driver frustration. You often get stuck for miles between tractors, that refuse to pull in to let traffic clear.”

Another said while it might help in some areas, a blanket ban is “totally unnecessary” and would “significantly lengthen” journey times, including Ballater to Braemar.

‘Ridiculous waste of time and money’

Several readers said the costs were a “ridiculous waste of time and money” and would not prevent accidents.

However, others were more supportive. One said it might help to limit speed but “you’ll still get idiots who think the speed limit doesn’t apply to them”.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “P&J readers are absolutely right – these preposterous proposals could double the already lengthy journey times on roads such as the A9, A95, and A90 north of Ellon – all of which have been neglected by the SNP government.”

A spokeswoman for Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop earlier this week criticised the Tories for “talking down” measures aimed at cutting road deaths and injuries.

She said: “Engaging with and listening to local people and businesses helps to ensure that policy and and decision making is informed by local experience and knowledge.”