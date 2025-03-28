Readers react: Our poll shows almost 90% oppose speed limit drop on A9 and A96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Readers react: Our poll shows almost 90% oppose speed limit drop on A9 and A96

The SNP is considering a 10mph speed reduction on single-carriageway roads across Scotland.

By Adele Merson
We asked you for views on cutting the speed limit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
We asked you for views on cutting the speed limit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The overwhelming majority of Press and Journal readers who took part in our poll say they do not agree with an SNP proposal to cut the speed limit to 50mph on single-carriageway roads.

The Scotland-wide plan would see the speed limit drop from 60mph to 50mph on roads such as the A9, A96, A82 and A90.

On Monday, we revealed that a quarter of a million pounds of taxpayers’ cash has been allocated on public consultation events focused on this policy.

It sparked debate from readers who took to our comments section to share their views.

We can also now reveal new figures seen by the P&J show more than half a million pounds has been spent on the National Speed Management Review since 2021.

This covered work that went into producing the review, including an options appraisal.

Overwhelming majority against

We asked our readers a simple yes or no question – whether they agree with the Scottish Government’s plan to cut the speed limit to 50mph on single-carriageways?

A total of 618 people took part in our poll by Thursday, one day after it was published.

Almost 90% of those surveyed, 555 people, voted No when asked if they support it.

Only 63 people, or just over 10%, supported the proposals.

Poll results. Image: DC Thomson.

Government roads agency Transport Scotland says the “significant policy shift” will save lives and reduce serious injuries.

But many readers thought the proposal would create more driver frustration.

One commenter said: “I imagine this would increase serious road traffic accidents, not reduce them. Many drivers exceed the 60mph speed limit, so are highly unlikely to stick to a lower speed limit.

“The problem on the A96 is driver frustration. You often get stuck for miles between tractors, that refuse to pull in to let traffic clear.”

Another said while it might help in some areas, a blanket ban is “totally unnecessary” and would “significantly lengthen” journey times, including Ballater to Braemar.

‘Ridiculous waste of time and money’

Several readers said the costs were a “ridiculous waste of time and money” and would not prevent accidents.

However, others were more supportive. One said it might help to limit speed but “you’ll still get idiots who think the speed limit doesn’t apply to them”.

Busy traffic speeding past Inverness and Aberdeen sign posts on the A96 at Gollanfield between Inverness and Nairn.
The A96 speed limit would be reduced to 50mph if the plans are taken forward. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “P&J readers are absolutely right – these preposterous proposals could double the already lengthy journey times on roads such as the A9, A95, and A90 north of Ellon – all of which have been neglected by the SNP government.”

A spokeswoman for Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop earlier this week criticised the Tories for “talking down” measures aimed at cutting road deaths and injuries.

She said: “Engaging with and listening to local people and businesses helps to ensure that policy and and decision making is informed by local experience and knowledge.”

Conversation