Aberdeen council workers back strikes over ‘fire and rehire’ threat

Hundreds of Aberdeen City Council workers overwhelmingly backed strike action today to oppose “fire and rehire” threatened by bosses.

Almost 90% of GMB Scotland members at the local authority support industrial action unless the council lifts the threat of imposing new contracts on staff.

The union says the council move will cost workers up to £1,500 a year.

The vote reflects the anger of workers at plans for a pay freeze while introducing a shorter working week, the union claims.

Strikes could now be called with the potential to disrupt services from cleansing and crematoriums to social work and road maintenance.

Unions warn industrial action would unleash “chaos” on Aberdeen, with bins left to overflow and vital support services for the most vulnerable grinding to a halt.

‘Think again’

Sean Robertson, GMB Scotland organiser at Aberdeen City Council, said: “Giving staff the choice of accepting a new contract or dismissal is no choice at all.

“It is bullying and intimidation which no decent employer, in the public or private sector, would even consider.”

The GMB Scotland ballot revealed 88% of members in non-education roles backed strike action to oppose fire-and-rehire which was also supported by 71% of janitorial staff in the city’s schools.

More unions could follow suit. Unite last week notified the council of a members ballot on industrial action.

Trade union leaders previously accused SNP ministers of “hypocrisy” over the threat to ‘fire and rehire’ council staff in Aberdeen.

The Scottish Government says the dispute is for the council to resolve.

Talks are planned between council officials and staff unions, including GMB Scotland, on Friday, when the council will again be urged to lift the threat.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said the council “would not consider dismissal and re-engagement without having exhausted all possible other routes”.

She added: “Constructive discussions are continuing with trade unions, through ongoing formal consultation meetings, where our desired outcome is to reach agreement.”