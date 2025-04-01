Aberdeen SNP MP Stephen Flynn secures Holyrood nomination and warns city at a ‘crucial crossroad’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen SNP MP Stephen Flynn secures Holyrood nomination and warns city at a ‘crucial crossroad’

The SNP's Westminster leader told the P&J he is "delighted" to have been nominated by SNP members in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine.

By Adele Merson
Stephen Flynn is currently the SNP's Westminster leader. Image: PA.
Aberdeen SNP MP Stephen Flynn says he will push on with plans to quit Westminster for Holyrood after seeing off an unusual challenge from an Aberdeenshire councillor.

He told the P&J he has been formally nominated as the SNP candidate in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, even though the final rubber stamp is yet to be made on the internal contest.

The SNP Westminster leader said: “Aberdeen is the city my wife and I are proud to call home, and where we are raising our two young boys.

“And be in no doubt, our city is at a crucial crossroad – making it more important than ever that we have clear and passionate voices representing its people and its future in the Scottish Parliament.”

Mr Flynn said it would be an “immense privilege” to join the SNP at Holyrood as he vowed the party would focus on the NHS, growing the economy and “helping working families”.

Path clears for Flynn

His nomination had been in question when a separate bid was launched by Aberdeenshire councillor Anouk Kloppert.

In a strange twist, she told The Times newspaper that while she passed internal vetting, she was “not standing anywhere” and had been “too busy” to collect the signatures needed to challenge him.

The P&J understands she did not go to the nomination meeting 10 days ago when Mr Flynn was “overwhelmingly” endorsed by local members.

He now has a clear path to Holyrood as it is unlikely another member would secure 50 nominations by Monday’s deadline.

The MP sparked outrage last year after the P&J revealed his plan to target SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll’s Aberdeen South and North Kincardine while remaining at Westminster.

SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The backlash forced him to abandon seeking a dual mandate, admitting he’d “got this one wrong”.

He later said he would consider SNP internal selection rules for the 2026 elections before announcing his plans.

In February, Ms Nicoll announced she would no longer stand for selection but denied being pushed out by Mr Flynn. 

The former police detective admitted the last few months had been “unsettling”, describing her challenger as a “career politician” who is “ambitious”.

