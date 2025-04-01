Aberdeen SNP MP Stephen Flynn secures Holyrood nomination and warns city at a ‘crucial crossroad’

Aberdeen SNP MP Stephen Flynn says he will push on with plans to quit Westminster for Holyrood after seeing off an unusual challenge from an Aberdeenshire councillor.

He told the P&J he has been formally nominated as the SNP candidate in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, even though the final rubber stamp is yet to be made on the internal contest.

The SNP Westminster leader said: “Aberdeen is the city my wife and I are proud to call home, and where we are raising our two young boys.

“And be in no doubt, our city is at a crucial crossroad – making it more important than ever that we have clear and passionate voices representing its people and its future in the Scottish Parliament.”

Mr Flynn said it would be an “immense privilege” to join the SNP at Holyrood as he vowed the party would focus on the NHS, growing the economy and “helping working families”.

Path clears for Flynn

His nomination had been in question when a separate bid was launched by Aberdeenshire councillor Anouk Kloppert.

In a strange twist, she told The Times newspaper that while she passed internal vetting, she was “not standing anywhere” and had been “too busy” to collect the signatures needed to challenge him.

The P&J understands she did not go to the nomination meeting 10 days ago when Mr Flynn was “overwhelmingly” endorsed by local members.

He now has a clear path to Holyrood as it is unlikely another member would secure 50 nominations by Monday’s deadline.

The MP sparked outrage last year after the P&J revealed his plan to target SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll’s Aberdeen South and North Kincardine while remaining at Westminster.

The backlash forced him to abandon seeking a dual mandate, admitting he’d “got this one wrong”.

He later said he would consider SNP internal selection rules for the 2026 elections before announcing his plans.

In February, Ms Nicoll announced she would no longer stand for selection but denied being pushed out by Mr Flynn.

The former police detective admitted the last few months had been “unsettling”, describing her challenger as a “career politician” who is “ambitious”.