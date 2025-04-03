SNP Aberdeenshire councillor challenged MP Stephen Flynn as she thought it would be ‘good for women’

An SNP councillor in Aberdeenshire says she tried to challenge the party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn in a Holyrood election race because she thought it would be “good for women”.

The MP for Aberdeen South was formally nominated this week as the SNP candidate in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine ahead of the 2026 election.

But first he needed to see off an internal challenge by Anouk Kloppert, a councillor in Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside, after she unexpectedly threw her hat in the ring.

She’d been inspired to action after a backlash at Mr Flynn’s attempt to replace sitting MSP Audrey Nicoll.

But Ms Kloppert’s bid was unsuccessful when members of the local branch “overwhelmingly” endorsed Mr Flynn instead.

At the risk of more backlash, one SNP figure reportedly said the constituency “has Stephen’s back even if the Holyrood sisterhood have a problem with it”.

‘Good for women’

Asked about her decision, Cllr Kloppert told the P&J she thought it was a “good idea for democracy and good for women in general” to have the choice of a female candidate.

She added: “Torry and beyond is a part of Aberdeen I used to live near to in my younger years. I on and off have lived and worked in Aberdeen since I moved there in 1995.

“And ever since she was elected, I have been following Audrey Nicoll MSP for the work she has been doing. I think she is brilliant.

“So I thought someone like me might be a good fit for the constituency and so I decided to throw my hat in there having through the years helped out with their elections and by-elections. It’s always good to have choice.”

The SNP councillor did not attend the nomination meeting on March 23 as she was busy attending a community meeting in Strathdon.

She said she had been busy with council committees and had one of her sons over from university for the weekend for Mother’s Day or else she “may have tried to get those 50 signatures”.

Cllr Kloppert added: “I know I would make an excellent candidate but now this has been decided, I wish Mr Flynn and his team all the best with his ambitions and a win in 2026.”

In response, Mr Flynn said: “Anouk is a valued colleague and an outstanding local councillor for Aboyne.

“I hope Anouk chooses to put herself forward for selection again in the future and I look forward to campaigning with her for an SNP win in 2026.”