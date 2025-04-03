SNP Aberdeenshire councillor challenged MP Stephen Flynn as she thought it would be ‘good for women’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

SNP Aberdeenshire councillor challenged MP Stephen Flynn as she thought it would be ‘good for women’

Anouk Kloppert told the Press and Journal she might have tried to get enough nomination signatures if she hadn't been busy with council duties and a Mother's Day visit from her son.

By Adele Merson
Councillor Anouk Kloppert. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
An SNP councillor in Aberdeenshire says she tried to challenge the party’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn in a Holyrood election race because she thought it would be “good for women”.

The MP for Aberdeen South was formally nominated this week as the SNP candidate in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine ahead of the 2026 election.

But first he needed to see off an internal challenge by Anouk Kloppert, a councillor in Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside, after she unexpectedly threw her hat in the ring.

She’d been inspired to action after a backlash at Mr Flynn’s attempt to replace sitting MSP Audrey Nicoll.

But Ms Kloppert’s bid was unsuccessful when members of the local branch “overwhelmingly” endorsed Mr Flynn instead. 

At the risk of more backlash, one SNP figure reportedly said the constituency “has Stephen’s back even if the Holyrood sisterhood have a problem with it”.

‘Good for women’

Asked about her decision, Cllr Kloppert told the P&J she thought it was a “good idea for democracy and good for women in general” to have the choice of a female candidate.

She added: “Torry and beyond is a part of Aberdeen I used to live near to in my younger years. I on and off have lived and worked in Aberdeen since I moved there in 1995.

“And ever since she was elected, I have been following Audrey Nicoll MSP for the work she has been doing. I think she is brilliant.

“So I thought someone like me might be a good fit for the constituency and so I decided to throw my hat in there having through the years helped out with their elections and by-elections. It’s always good to have choice.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The SNP councillor did not attend the nomination meeting on March 23 as she was busy attending a community meeting in Strathdon.

She said she had been busy with council committees and had one of her sons over from university for the weekend for Mother’s Day or else she “may have tried to get those 50 signatures”.

Cllr Kloppert added: “I know I would make an excellent candidate but now this has been decided, I wish Mr Flynn and his team all the best with his ambitions and a win in 2026.”

In response, Mr Flynn said: “Anouk is a valued colleague and an outstanding local councillor for Aboyne.

“I hope Anouk chooses to put herself forward for selection again in the future and I look forward to campaigning with her for an SNP win in 2026.”

