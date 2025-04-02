RGU lecturers to strike this month in fight against ‘alarming’ job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RGU lecturers to strike this month in fight against ‘alarming’ job cuts

The university says it expects there to be a maximum of 60 compulsory redundancies, after 130 jobs were put at risk last year.

By Adele Merson
Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.
Lecturers at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen have set dates for strikes in a dispute over cuts and compulsory redundancies.

EIS, Scotland’s largest teaching union, notified the university of the move after a vote was supported by 83% of members.

More than 130 jobs were put at risk in November following the departure of the same number of staff in a voluntary severance scheme launched earlier this year.

RGU confirmed on Wednesday that due to these voluntary schemes, they expect to scale back the maximum number of compulsory redundancies to 60.

This could be reduced further due to redeployment opportunities with more than 60 vacant roles soon being made available.

RGU Principal Steve Olivier said he is “disappointed” EIS members have decided to vote for strike action. Image: Supplied.

The unions want RGU to get back round the negotiating table and prevent the dispute with a promise to rule out compulsory redundancies.

An initial day of strikes is set for Tuesday April 15, followed by strikes on Thursday May 1 and Wednesday May 7.

Additional strike dates are planned for the week beginning September 8.

‘Last resort’

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “Any move to strike action is taken as a last resort, but our members at Robert Gordon have been left with no alternative as they seek to fend off the university’s cuts agenda.”

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley. Wire Image: PA.

The decision at RGU follows strikes at crisis-hit Dundee University where it emerged up to 700 people could lose their jobs. 

First Minister John Swinney told the P&J last month that funding pressures at RGU are in a “completely different category” to the escalating situation in Dundee.

In a statement, RGU principal Steve Olivier, said: “The university has, at every opportunity, done all that it can to mitigate against the potential of compulsory redundancies.

“This includes the option of staff leaving voluntarily on enhanced terms and, through our redeployment process, having the opportunity of applying for an alternative role within the university.

“We are disappointed that EIS members have decided to vote for strike action and will continue to engage constructively with their representatives during what is an extremely challenging time for the sector.”

