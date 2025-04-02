RGU lecturers to strike this month in fight against ‘alarming’ job cuts

Lecturers at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen have set dates for strikes in a dispute over cuts and compulsory redundancies.

EIS, Scotland’s largest teaching union, notified the university of the move after a vote was supported by 83% of members.

More than 130 jobs were put at risk in November following the departure of the same number of staff in a voluntary severance scheme launched earlier this year.

RGU confirmed on Wednesday that due to these voluntary schemes, they expect to scale back the maximum number of compulsory redundancies to 60.

This could be reduced further due to redeployment opportunities with more than 60 vacant roles soon being made available.

The unions want RGU to get back round the negotiating table and prevent the dispute with a promise to rule out compulsory redundancies.

An initial day of strikes is set for Tuesday April 15, followed by strikes on Thursday May 1 and Wednesday May 7.

Additional strike dates are planned for the week beginning September 8.

‘Last resort’

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “Any move to strike action is taken as a last resort, but our members at Robert Gordon have been left with no alternative as they seek to fend off the university’s cuts agenda.”

The decision at RGU follows strikes at crisis-hit Dundee University where it emerged up to 700 people could lose their jobs.

First Minister John Swinney told the P&J last month that funding pressures at RGU are in a “completely different category” to the escalating situation in Dundee.

In a statement, RGU principal Steve Olivier, said: “The university has, at every opportunity, done all that it can to mitigate against the potential of compulsory redundancies.

“This includes the option of staff leaving voluntarily on enhanced terms and, through our redeployment process, having the opportunity of applying for an alternative role within the university.

“We are disappointed that EIS members have decided to vote for strike action and will continue to engage constructively with their representatives during what is an extremely challenging time for the sector.”