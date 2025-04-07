CalMac chair not attending island ferries summit as he faces calls to resign

The chairman of Caledonian MacBrayne is facing calls to resign after it emerged he will not attend an island ferries crisis summit next week.

The P&J understands Erik Østergaard is not expected to be present at the April 15 meeting organised by business leaders in South Uist.

It is one of the islands worst affected by the ferry crisis due to a chronic shortage of vessels and lack of forward planning.

We previously revealed how South Uist residents felt “forgotten, abandoned and ignored” as a result of long-running ferry problems.

‘Turn up or go’

Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton has demanded the Copenhagen-based quango boss of the ferry company must “turn up or go” and take responsibility for the ferry mess.

He said: “If, unlike every previous Calmac chair, he is not prepared to face the people, then has no right to be in the job.

“Turn up or go, it is as simple as that.”

Mr Østergaard was previously chairman of CMAL, the Scottish Government’s procurement quango for eight years, while the current crisis developed.

He said: “It is time for Mr Østergaard to be subjected to intense scrutiny and to be held accountable for his role in this whole ongoing affair.

“His unwillingness or other to attend the South Uist summit will be a final test of whether or not he is fit for the job.”

A CalMac spokesperson said: “Last Friday, our Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer met organisers of the summit to discuss it.

“We were not originally invited, but as the operator felt it important to find out more and as such appropriate senior personnel from CalMac will attend.

“We recognise the current challenges with our major vessel fleet has led to disruption on a number or routes, particularly on South Uist.

“We’ve been in regular contact with local representatives throughout this period of disruption to ensure the community is kept informed about the service.”

In the past fortnight, the CalMac chair has travelled on Wemyss Bay-Rothesay, Colintraive-Rhubadoch, Portavadie-Tarbert (Loch Fyne) services and visited Kennacraig.

But the appointment of the Danish businessman proved controversial after calls for islanders to be represented on the board were ignored.

‘Technical issues’

Government agency Transport Scotland said it recognises the impact delays and disruption have had on the ferry network.

A spokesman said: “Under the contract we expect CalMac to deliver essential services and provide connectivity to our island communities.

“Technical issues and the annual overhaul schedule have led to the need for further re-deployment across the network to ensure this is maintained.

“Alongside senior personnel from CalMac and CMAL, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport is monitoring the situation closely, particularly in terms of the impact on those island communities most affected and looks forward to constructively engaging with representatives of the South Uist business community at the summit.”