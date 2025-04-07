CalMac chair not attending island ferries summit as he faces calls to resign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

CalMac chair not attending island ferries summit as he faces calls to resign

Business leaders on South Uist have organised a crisis meeting on April 15 after years of ferry problems.

By Adele Merson
MV Isle of Arran docked in Lochboisdale.
The Caledonian MacBrayne Ferry, Isle of Arran at her berth in Lochboisdale, South Uist. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The chairman of Caledonian MacBrayne is facing calls to resign after it emerged he will not attend an island ferries crisis summit next week.

The P&J understands Erik Østergaard is not expected to be present at the April 15 meeting organised by business leaders in South Uist.

It is one of the islands worst affected by the ferry crisis due to a chronic shortage of vessels and lack of forward planning.

We previously revealed how South Uist residents felt “forgotten, abandoned and ignored” as a result of long-running ferry problems.

‘Turn up or go’

Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton has demanded the Copenhagen-based quango boss of the ferry company must “turn up or go” and take responsibility for the ferry mess.

He said: “If, unlike every previous Calmac chair, he is not prepared to face the people, then has no right to be in the job.

“Turn up or go, it is as simple as that.”

Mr Østergaard was previously chairman of CMAL, the Scottish Government’s procurement quango for eight years, while the current crisis developed.

Western Isles Labour MP Torcuil Crichton has criticised the CalMac chairman. Image: Supplied.

He said: “It is time for Mr Østergaard to be subjected to intense scrutiny and to be held accountable for his role in this whole ongoing affair.

“His unwillingness or other to attend the South Uist summit will be a final test of whether or not he is fit for the job.”

A CalMac spokesperson said: “Last Friday, our Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer met organisers of the summit to discuss it.

“We were not originally invited, but as the operator felt it important to find out more and as such appropriate senior personnel from CalMac will attend.

“We recognise the current challenges with our major vessel fleet has led to disruption on a number or routes, particularly on South Uist.

calMac chairman Erik Østergaard. Image: Scottish Parliament.

“We’ve been in regular contact with local representatives throughout this period of disruption to ensure the community is kept informed about the service.”

In the past fortnight, the CalMac chair has travelled on Wemyss Bay-Rothesay, Colintraive-Rhubadoch, Portavadie-Tarbert (Loch Fyne) services and visited Kennacraig.

But the appointment of the Danish businessman proved controversial after calls for islanders to be represented on the board were ignored.

‘Technical issues’

Government agency Transport Scotland said it recognises the impact delays and disruption have had on the ferry network.

A spokesman said: “Under the contract we expect CalMac to deliver essential services and provide connectivity to our island communities.

“Technical issues and the annual overhaul schedule have led to the need for further re-deployment across the network to ensure this is maintained.

“Alongside senior personnel from CalMac and CMAL, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport is monitoring the situation closely, particularly in terms of the impact on those island communities most affected and looks forward to constructively engaging with representatives of the South Uist business community at the summit.”

