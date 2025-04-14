Exclusive: Robert Gordon’s College say legal action now ‘only option’ in battery storage site row

Bosses at Robert Gordon’s College say their “only option” is to challenge plans for a controversial battery storage site in court, the P&J can reveal.

Councillors previously rejected proposals by Flexion Energy UK Storage for land at Newton of Pitfodels near Cults, close to the school’s Countesswells playing fields.

But the controversial plans, which gathered more than 100 objections, were last month approved after the firm appealed the case to the Scottish Government.

Now, the independent school says they have been left with only one option to protect the safety of pupils – to challenge the decision in the Court of Session.

They previously warned a fire at the site could put youngsters at risk of “potentially toxic vapour, fumes or smoke”.

‘Catastrophic’

The facility would contain 48 lithium-ion batteries within 12 shipping container sized cabinets, near the Craigiebuckler substation.

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr has raised concerns with Energy Secretary Gillian Martin over the decision, describing it as a “failure of democracy”.

In his letter, he highlighted the school’s intention to challenge the decision legally.

He added: “Should a fire break out at the proposed battery storage site, it would be catastrophic for the use of their playing fields, which are regarded as one of the best in the area.

“They are used by a wide range of local sports clubs and other schools, as well as RGU for university sports fixtures.”

The MSP also raised concerns with Ms Martin over the potential of a fire breaking out and the environmental impact this could have.

What would the site be used for?

Battery storage facilities store and release energy generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, when needed.

Developers argue this new development would help Scotland reach its net zero targets.

Stephen Hall, a planning reporter appointed by Scottish ministers, last month overturned the council’s decision – meaning the plans can go ahead.

He said the report considers a range of sites within 1.5 kilometres of the Craigiebuckler substation, many of which are also in the green belt, and identifies the appeal site as the “least constrained and most suitable”.

Mr Hall added: “I am satisfied that there would be no significant long-term impacts on the environmental quality of the green belt.”

A Flexion Energy spokesperson said the technology used will help facilitate the country’s “national renewable energy ambitions”.

The spokesperson added: “Energy storage enables the integration of more renewables on the electricity network, and has been identified as a crucial element required to support energy security and decarbonisation objectives in Scotland and more widely in the UK.

“Flexion Energy is delighted to be contributing positively to the UK`s net zero objectives.”

Challenge must be lodged within six weeks

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scottish ministers appointed a reporter to consider an appeal against the decision of Aberdeen City Council to refuse planning permission for the installation of a grid battery energy storage facility at Newton of Pitfodels.

“The reporter allowed the appeal after careful consideration of all the information submitted by the parties and an unaccompanied inspection of the site.

“The outcome of the appeal may be challenged at the Court of Session within six weeks of the date of the decision – which in this case is May 9, 2025.

“No such challenge has yet been received by Scottish ministers.”