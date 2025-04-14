Exclusive: Robert Gordon’s College say legal action now ‘only option’ in battery storage site row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Robert Gordon’s College say legal action now ‘only option’ in battery storage site row

Councillors rejected the proposed site near Cults but Scottish ministers approved the application on appeal.

The Aberdeen independent school is against plans for a battery storage site near their playing fields at Countesswells. Image: DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Bosses at Robert Gordon’s College say their “only option” is to challenge plans for a controversial battery storage site in court, the P&J can reveal.

Councillors previously rejected proposals by Flexion Energy UK Storage for land at Newton of Pitfodels near Cults, close to the school’s Countesswells playing fields.

But the controversial plans, which gathered more than 100 objections, were last month approved after the firm appealed the case to the Scottish Government.

Now, the independent school says they have been left with only one option to protect the safety of pupils – to challenge the decision in the Court of Session.

They previously warned a fire at the site could put youngsters at risk of “potentially toxic vapour, fumes or smoke”.

‘Catastrophic’

The facility would contain 48 lithium-ion batteries within 12 shipping container sized cabinets, near the Craigiebuckler substation.

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr has raised concerns with Energy Secretary Gillian Martin over the decision, describing it as a “failure of democracy”.

In his letter, he highlighted the school’s intention to challenge the decision legally.

He added: “Should a fire break out at the proposed battery storage site, it would be catastrophic for the use of their playing fields, which are regarded as one of the best in the area.

Robert Gordon’s College playing fields at Countesswells. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“They are used by a wide range of local sports clubs and other schools, as well as RGU for university sports fixtures.”

The MSP also raised concerns with Ms Martin over the potential of a fire breaking out and the environmental impact this could have.

What would the site be used for?

Battery storage facilities store and release energy generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, when needed.

Developers argue this new development would help Scotland reach its net zero targets.

Stephen Hall, a planning reporter appointed by Scottish ministers, last month overturned the council’s decision – meaning the plans can go ahead.

He said the report considers a range of sites within 1.5 kilometres of the Craigiebuckler substation, many of which are also in the green belt, and identifies the appeal site as the “least constrained and most suitable”.

Mr Hall added: “I am satisfied that there would be no significant long-term impacts on the environmental quality of the green belt.”

Location of the proposed battery storage site near Cults. Image: DC Thomson.

A Flexion Energy spokesperson said the technology used will help facilitate the country’s “national renewable energy ambitions”.

The spokesperson added: “Energy storage enables the integration of more renewables on the electricity network, and has been identified as a crucial element required to support energy security and decarbonisation objectives in Scotland and more widely in the UK.

“Flexion Energy is delighted to be contributing positively to the UK`s net zero objectives.”

Challenge must be lodged within six weeks

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scottish ministers appointed a reporter to consider an appeal against the decision of Aberdeen City Council to refuse planning permission for the installation of a grid battery energy storage facility at Newton of Pitfodels.

“The reporter allowed the appeal after careful consideration of all the information submitted by the parties and an unaccompanied inspection of the site.

“The outcome of the appeal may be challenged at the Court of Session within six weeks of the date of the decision – which in this case is May 9, 2025.

“No such challenge has yet been received by Scottish ministers.”

