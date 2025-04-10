More babies to be born in Moray as C-sections return to Dr Gray’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

More babies to be born in Moray as C-sections return to Dr Gray’s

The first planned caesarean births are expected to take place in the next few weeks.

By Adele Merson
dr gray's hospital pipe
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

More families in Moray will have the option to welcome their babies into the world at Dr Gray’s Hospital with planned caesarean births set to take place in Elgin again.

Maternity teams in Moray have been given the green light to start planning with parents from this week onwards.

The first C-section births will likely take place in the next few weeks.

NHS Grampian hailed the move as a major milestone in the return of enhanced maternity services to Dr Gray’s.

We revealed earlier this year how more than 4,000 Moray mums had to give birth somewhere else since the downgrading of consultant-led maternity care at Dr Gray’s.

The figures revealed around three quarters of Moray babies were born in either Aberdeen or Inverness since 2018 when a staffing crisis triggered the downgrade.

‘Exciting step forward’

Jane Gill, programme director for the NHS Grampian and NHS Highland maternity collaborative said the return of planned C-sections is an “exciting step forward”.

She said: “Women who meet the criteria for a planned C-section at Dr Gray’s can now explore this option with their midwife.

Jane Gill, programme director for the NHS Grampian and NHS Highland Maternity Collaborative. Image: Supplied.

“The team is working with local families to identify suitable dates, ensuring personalised support for each birth.

“For those requiring more complex care, Aberdeen will remain the recommended option, as has always been the case.

“The reintroduction of planned C-sections is an important step and we continue to work closely with colleagues in Aberdeen, Inverness, and beyond to support families choosing to give birth at Dr Gray’s.”

Recruitment boost

Only the most straightforward births have been able to take place in Elgin since the downgrade of the maternity unit in 2018 due to a lack of staff.

The P&J previously documented examples of ambulances having to stop on the way between Aberdeen and Elgin while women gave birth at the roadside.

Collage of Dr Gray's hospital and Lossiemouth beach with "welcome to Moray" sign.
Outdoor opportunities in Moray are being promoted as part of the recruitment campaign. Image: DC Thomson.

Last year, we detailed how NHS Grampian is using recruitment options has it never explored before to fill critical positions to restore maternity services in Elgin.

The third phase of the recruitment campaign will focus on attracting obstetricians, anaesthetists, paediatricians, and theatre staff.

Having now achieved the return of elective C-sections, health chiefs are focusing on the recruitment required to reintroduce consultant-led maternity care at Dr Gray’s.

This is due to be delivered by the end of next year.

Conversation