More babies to be born in Moray as C-sections return to Dr Gray’s

More families in Moray will have the option to welcome their babies into the world at Dr Gray’s Hospital with planned caesarean births set to take place in Elgin again.

Maternity teams in Moray have been given the green light to start planning with parents from this week onwards.

The first C-section births will likely take place in the next few weeks.

NHS Grampian hailed the move as a major milestone in the return of enhanced maternity services to Dr Gray’s.

We revealed earlier this year how more than 4,000 Moray mums had to give birth somewhere else since the downgrading of consultant-led maternity care at Dr Gray’s.

The figures revealed around three quarters of Moray babies were born in either Aberdeen or Inverness since 2018 when a staffing crisis triggered the downgrade.

‘Exciting step forward’

Jane Gill, programme director for the NHS Grampian and NHS Highland maternity collaborative said the return of planned C-sections is an “exciting step forward”.

She said: “Women who meet the criteria for a planned C-section at Dr Gray’s can now explore this option with their midwife.

“The team is working with local families to identify suitable dates, ensuring personalised support for each birth.

“For those requiring more complex care, Aberdeen will remain the recommended option, as has always been the case.

“The reintroduction of planned C-sections is an important step and we continue to work closely with colleagues in Aberdeen, Inverness, and beyond to support families choosing to give birth at Dr Gray’s.”

Recruitment boost

Only the most straightforward births have been able to take place in Elgin since the downgrade of the maternity unit in 2018 due to a lack of staff.

The P&J previously documented examples of ambulances having to stop on the way between Aberdeen and Elgin while women gave birth at the roadside.

Last year, we detailed how NHS Grampian is using recruitment options has it never explored before to fill critical positions to restore maternity services in Elgin.

The third phase of the recruitment campaign will focus on attracting obstetricians, anaesthetists, paediatricians, and theatre staff.

Having now achieved the return of elective C-sections, health chiefs are focusing on the recruitment required to reintroduce consultant-led maternity care at Dr Gray’s.

This is due to be delivered by the end of next year.