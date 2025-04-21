SNP housing minister finally faces Torry Raac residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP housing minister finally faces Torry Raac residents

Worried residents say they deserve more than a "belated visit" from Paul McLennan as they call for immediate and meaningful action.

Some of the affected properties in Balnagask. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Some of the affected properties in Balnagask. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Torry Raac residents whose homes face demolition will finally get to put their concerns directly to the SNP’s housing minister after “months of silence”.

Paul McLennan will meet affected homeowners fighting for fair compensation during a visit to Aberdeen scheduled for May 2.

It will be the first time he has met Torry residents in person since the crisis – which affects both council and private properties – first came to light early last year.

Campaigners say they “endured uncertainty and fear” since the potentially dangerous concrete was discovered in their homes – with little direct engagement from the Scottish Government until now.

Just some of the people affected by the Torry Raac situation at a recent meeting. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson.

A total of 500 Torry homes will be bulldozed – despite an ongoing wrangle where some owners are refusing to sell.

Homeowners face losses of between £35,000 and £55,000 on average on the sale of their property, as Aberdeen City Council proposes offering “current market values” for their homes.

‘People of Torry have been left abandoned’

A spokesperson for the Torry Community Raac Campaign said: “This visit is not a favour – it’s a bare minimum after months of silence.

“The people of Torry have been left feeling abandoned. The minister’s absence has only added to the distress.”

In a letter to North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr, Mr McLennan’s office says the minister recognises it is a “worrying time” for homeowners.

The correspondence emphasises the “ongoing discussions” that have taken place between Mr McLennan and Aberdeen City councillors and officers.

Housing minister Paul McLennan (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Despite admitting the “challenges” the council faces, the letter states the Scottish Government considers Raac a matter of “building maintenance”, with building owners “responsible for any costs incurred”.

Campaigners are challenging this stance, arguing the issue stems from decades of warnings and oversight failures at government and local authority level.

So far neither the UK or Scottish Governments has offered any extra financial support to Aberdeen City Council to deal with the issue.

‘Missing in action’

Mr Kerr, who has repeatedly urged Mr McLennan to visit Torry, said residents deserve answers on why he has been “missing in action”.

“At the very least from this visit, I expect Mr McLennan to commit to working with Aberdeen City Council to ensure a proper financial support scheme is in place to ensure residents aren’t short-changed”, he added.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said they take Raac “very seriously” and have established regular meetings with public and private sector bodies over the issue.

She added: “We continue to urge the UK Government to make additional funding available but to date they have refused to do so.”

But the UK Government has no plans for a UK-wide response on the issue.

Their position is that funding for managing Raac is for devolved administrations and relevant local authorities.

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment.

Conversation