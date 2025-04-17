Aberdeen University delivers staff warning after £4.7 million bill shock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen University delivers staff warning after £4.7 million bill shock

The university is revisiting voluntary redundancy applications, pausing promotions and imposing a recruitment freeze while it deals with financial problems.

By Adele Merson
The University of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University is taking “immediate steps” to address rising costs of £4.7 million, including potential job losses and a recruitment freeze.

Staff were told in a message circulated by the university that the situation facing the higher education sector is “extremely challenging”.

The institution’s costs for 2025-26 are set to climb by “at least” £4.7m in 2025-26.

It blames an increase in employer’s National Insurance contributions, last year’s pay award to staff and inflationary pressures.

As a result, university bosses are revisiting voluntary severance and enhanced retirement applications declined last year, meaning more staff could leave.

Aberdeen University principal George Boyne.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Other steps being taken include a freeze on almost all staff recruitment and a pause to staff promotions until student recruitment numbers for autumn 2025 are known.

The university already faced financial challenges in recent years due to plummeting numbers of high-paying international students and a lack of extra funding to make up the shortfall.

A previous hiring freeze introduced last year to plug a £15m shortfall saw university employees take early retirement or voluntary severance.

The institution says it is confident of reaching the financial target set by the university court of a £6.5m deficit in this current financial year.

It comes just days after lecturers at Robert Gordon University went on strike in a row over job cuts at the Garthdee campus.

Meanwhile, crisis-hit Dundee University faces up to 700 job losses prompting fears of deeper problems ahead across Scotland and the UK.

‘Hugely concerned’

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra said staff will be alarmed so soon after previous savings programmes.

“Aberdeen’s situation reflects broader sectoral challenges where the SNP government has driven Scottish universities to the brink,” he said.

“Balance sheets are now incredible vulnerable to any external shocks.”

North East Tory MP Andrew Bowie, a former graduate of the university, said it is “devastating news for students, staff and industries across Scotland”.

A university spokeswoman said: “The steps are regrettable but necessary to help us offset some of our rising costs and continue to navigate unprecedented times for our sector.”

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

