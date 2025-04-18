Aberdeen University group demands action to protect jobs and courses

Aberdeen University students warn courses will disappear, jobs will be lost and students will “continue to pay the price” for a crisis hitting universities unless urgent investment is offered.

The student-led organisation sounded the alarm over the “bleak” future facing Scottish universities unless they receive more funding.

It comes after a financial update was issued to university staff on Thursday warning of immediate steps being taken to address rising costs of £4.7 million.

The institution is revisiting voluntary redundancy applications, pausing promotions and imposing a recruitment freeze while it deals with financial challenges.

‘Cracks in system can no longer be ignored’

Karim Hurtig, vice-president for welfare, said it is the latest in a “series of deeply troubling decisions that institutions are being forced to make”.

In a statement, he said: “Students are already feeling the consequences.

“Even before this latest round of measures, the damage was evident with over 200 staff lost from the university last year alone.

“The cracks in the system can no longer be ignored.”

The student union officer said “for too long the system has been propped up by international students paying outlandish fees while successive UK Governments have demonised them instead of thanking them”.

He added: “It’s clear to all that the current model for funding higher education in Scotland is not just broken, it’s failing.

“Without urgent and meaningful investment, the future is bleak.

“Courses will disappear, jobs will be lost, and students will continue to pay the price for a system in crisis.

“The Scottish Government must act and act now.”

What’s behind the rise in costs?

Aberdeen University’s costs for 2025-26 are expected to increase by “at least” £4.7m.

In a statement released on Thursday, they blamed an increase in employer’s National Insurance contributions, last year’s pay award to staff and inflationary pressures.

But the university has already faced tough financial pressures over the last few years due to a sharp drop in the number of high-paying international students and a lack of extra funding to make up the shortfall.

More than 200 staff left the institution early last year under early retirement or voluntary severance as part of measures to plug a then £15m shortfall.

The latest troubles at Aberdeen University follow a dispute at nearby Robert Gordon University where lecturers went on strike earlier this week in a row over job cuts.

Meanwhile, Dundee University has found itself in the eye of the storm with up to 700 potential job losses and government intervention.

It’s understood immigration rule changes, including a ban on international students from bringing dependents to the UK, have made the UK a less attractive education destination.

A UK Government spokeswoman told the P&J earlier this week that international students will “always be welcome in the UK” but that net migration levels in recent years have been “completely unacceptable”.

The government has committed to “reducing those numbers substantially”, she added.

Scottish Higher Education Minister Graeme Dey said it will be an “anxious time” for staff and students, following Thursday’s announcement.

He added: “Universities are of course impacted by external shocks, including Brexit, inflationary pressures and the UK Government’s decision to increase National Insurance contributions and retain restrictive migration policies.”