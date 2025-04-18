Aberdeen University group demands action to protect jobs and courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen University group demands action to protect jobs and courses

The alarm is being sounded over a "bleak" future facing Scottish universities - and the economic future - unless they receive more funding.

By Adele Merson
The University of Aberdeen faces tough financial challenges. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University students warn courses will disappear, jobs will be lost and students will “continue to pay the price” for a crisis hitting universities unless urgent investment is offered.

The student-led organisation sounded the alarm over the “bleak” future facing Scottish universities unless they receive more funding.

It comes after a financial update was issued to university staff on Thursday warning of immediate steps being taken to address rising costs of £4.7 million.

The institution is revisiting voluntary redundancy applications, pausing promotions and imposing a recruitment freeze while it deals with financial challenges.

‘Cracks in system can no longer be ignored’

Karim Hurtig, vice-president for welfare, said it is the latest in a “series of deeply troubling decisions that institutions are being forced to make”.

In a statement, he said: “Students are already feeling the consequences.

“Even before this latest round of measures, the damage was evident with over 200 staff lost from the university last year alone.

“The cracks in the system can no longer be ignored.”

The student union officer said “for too long the system has been propped up by international students paying outlandish fees while successive UK Governments have demonised them instead of thanking them”.

Karim Hurtig, vice-president for welfare at Aberdeen University Students’ Association.  Image: Supplied.

He added: “It’s clear to all that the current model for funding higher education in Scotland is not just broken, it’s failing.

“Without urgent and meaningful investment, the future is bleak.

“Courses will disappear, jobs will be lost, and students will continue to pay the price for a system in crisis. 

“The Scottish Government must act and act now.”

What’s behind the rise in costs?

Aberdeen University’s costs for 2025-26 are expected to increase by “at least” £4.7m.

In a statement released on Thursday, they blamed an increase in employer’s National Insurance contributions, last year’s pay award to staff and inflationary pressures.

But the university has already faced tough financial pressures over the last few years due to a sharp drop in the number of high-paying international students and a lack of extra funding to make up the shortfall.

More than 200 staff left the institution early last year under early retirement or voluntary severance as part of measures to plug a then £15m shortfall.

The latest troubles at Aberdeen University follow a dispute at nearby Robert Gordon University where lecturers went on strike earlier this week in a row over job cuts.

Lecturers striking at neighbouring Robert Gordon University this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Dundee University has found itself in the eye of the storm with up to 700 potential job losses and government intervention.

It’s understood immigration rule changes, including a ban on international students from bringing dependents to the UK, have made the UK a less attractive education destination.

A UK Government spokeswoman told the P&J earlier this week that international students will “always be welcome in the UK” but that net migration levels in recent years have been “completely unacceptable”.

The government has committed to “reducing those numbers substantially”, she added.

Scottish Higher Education Minister Graeme Dey said it will be an “anxious time” for staff and students, following Thursday’s announcement.

He added: “Universities are of course impacted by external shocks, including Brexit, inflationary pressures and the UK Government’s decision to increase National Insurance contributions and retain restrictive migration policies.”

