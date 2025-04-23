Exclusive: Say hello to the Lord of Torry as Michael Gove takes on new Aberdeen title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Exclusive: Say hello to the Lord of Torry as Michael Gove takes on new Aberdeen title

The former senior Conservative MP admits his choice could divide people with locals either "scunnered or pleased".

Michael Gove on a visit to Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Aberdeen’s own Michael Gove will become Lord Gove of Torry when he enters the House of Lords next month, the P&J can reveal.

The former senior Conservative MP says the local title pays respect to “somewhere very special”, as well as honouring his late father Ernest Gove who was born there.

His dad’s fishing business, established by Mr Gove’s grandfather, was based in Torry and Michael Gove himself was Christened at St Fittick’s Church.

In an exclusive interview with the P&J, he said: “It’s really in memory of my dad who passed away in 2023. 

“He meant everything to me. He was a wonderful man.”

Michael Gove’s parents, Christine and Ernest Gove. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

He also wants to recognise his mum, Christine, through the title.

“I felt that I wanted to take the title particularly in honour of my dad but also in recognition of my parents,” he said.

“My parents adopted me when I was four months old. I’d never have been able to achieve anything in my life if it hadn’t been for their love and kindness.”

The soon-to-be Lord Gove of Torry, who stood down as an MP last year, was given a peerage in former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list earlier this month.

The high-profile politician, who is now the editor of The Spectator magazine, says while he spent his political career as MP for Surrey, it was Aberdeen that shaped him.

He was brought up in the city, attending Sunnybank and Kittybrewster primary schools, after which he passed the entrance exam for Robert Gordon’s College.

Following his studies at Oxford University, he returned to the city to start his journalism career at the P&J, later becoming an MP in 2005.

A young Michael Gove, left, was among four Robert Gordon’s College pupils looking forward to prestigious university places in 1985.

‘Aberdeen shaped me’

Reflecting on what the city means to him, he said: “It’s where I grew up and where I got the opportunities from my parents and my teachers.

“Aberdeen shaped me. People in Aberdeen might regret that now and say ‘why do we get the blame?’ But it’s Aberdeen that made me.”

Mr Gove will formally adopt his new title when he is sworn into the House of Lords later next month.

Michael Gove, aged around 10, with his parents Ernest and Christine, sister Angela and pet dog Sparky. Image: Supplied.
Michael Gove hit the headlines for his dancing in an Aberdeen pub in 2021. Image: Emma Lamnet.
Michael Gove hit the headlines for his dancing in an Aberdeen pub in 2021. Image: Emma Lamnet.

But what will the city’s residents make of his new grand title in the Lords?

“I don’t know”, he admits.

“I hope that people will recognise that this is born of affection and respect.

“Torry as a community has been resilient through thick and thin.

“One of the things I witnessed was the decline in the fishing trade there.

“I’m paying my respect to somewhere that’s very special.

“It may be that people are scunnered or pleased.”

