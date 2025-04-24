SNP transport chief warned failure to dual A96 will be her ‘lasting legacy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

SNP transport chief warned failure to dual A96 will be her ‘lasting legacy’

The senior politician came under renewed pressure at Holyrood over the future of the project to dual between Aberdeen and Inverness.

By Adele Merson
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop. Image: PA.
SNP Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was today warned that failing to fully dual the A96 risks being her “lasting legacy” when she stands down.

The senior politician, leaving parliament at next year’s election, came under renewed pressure at Holyrood over the future of the project which now looks uncertain. 

An independent review, published in November, made the case against fully dualling the route between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The SNP government is yet to say when it intends to make a final decision on the scheme. A 12-week public consultation closed just over two months ago.

New figures show almost £6.5 million of taxpayers cash has been spent on the review and two associated public consultations.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: DC Thomson.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden asked Ms Hyslop when the response will be published.

He said there have been a dozen collisions on the road since the consultation closed.

Ms Hyslop said she intends to provide an update “as soon as possible”.

More than 1,400 responses were received which are being “collated and analysed” before publication, she added.

‘Lasting legacy’

But Mr Lumsden said “urgent action” is required on the promise to fully dual the road which was made by the SNP more than a decade ago.

“Failure to fully dual the A96 will be Fiona Hyslop’s lasting legacy to the people of the north-east”, he added.

The transport secretary has confirmed she will stand down at the next Holyrood election in 2026 after serving as an MSP since 1999.

a car drives by road signs that are side by side. One reads Aberdeen A96 and the other reads Inverness A96
The SNP promised to dual the A96 by 2030. Image by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The recent independent review of the project argued against continuing with the SNP’s promise to fully dual the road.

Instead, new bypasses were suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with rail improvements between Aberdeen and Inverness and targeted road safety improvements.

Ms Hyslop admitted last year that the project will no longer be completed by 2030 as promised. No timescale has been provided for a decision to be made.

The Scottish Government recently took title to the land for the Inverness to Nairn stretch, including Nairn bypass, for the purpose of starting dualling that section.

