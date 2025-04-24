SNP transport chief warned failure to dual A96 will be her ‘lasting legacy’

SNP Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop was today warned that failing to fully dual the A96 risks being her “lasting legacy” when she stands down.

The senior politician, leaving parliament at next year’s election, came under renewed pressure at Holyrood over the future of the project which now looks uncertain.

An independent review, published in November, made the case against fully dualling the route between Aberdeen and Inverness.

The SNP government is yet to say when it intends to make a final decision on the scheme. A 12-week public consultation closed just over two months ago.

New figures show almost £6.5 million of taxpayers cash has been spent on the review and two associated public consultations.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden asked Ms Hyslop when the response will be published.

He said there have been a dozen collisions on the road since the consultation closed.

Ms Hyslop said she intends to provide an update “as soon as possible”.

More than 1,400 responses were received which are being “collated and analysed” before publication, she added.

‘Lasting legacy’

But Mr Lumsden said “urgent action” is required on the promise to fully dual the road which was made by the SNP more than a decade ago.

“Failure to fully dual the A96 will be Fiona Hyslop’s lasting legacy to the people of the north-east”, he added.

The transport secretary has confirmed she will stand down at the next Holyrood election in 2026 after serving as an MSP since 1999.

The recent independent review of the project argued against continuing with the SNP’s promise to fully dual the road.

Instead, new bypasses were suggested for Elgin and Keith, along with rail improvements between Aberdeen and Inverness and targeted road safety improvements.

Ms Hyslop admitted last year that the project will no longer be completed by 2030 as promised. No timescale has been provided for a decision to be made.

The Scottish Government recently took title to the land for the Inverness to Nairn stretch, including Nairn bypass, for the purpose of starting dualling that section.