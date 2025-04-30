Fergus Ewing slams ‘misguided’ SNP plan to cut speed limit on main roads out of Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fergus Ewing slams ‘misguided’ SNP plan to cut speed limit on main roads out of Inverness

The SNP rebel turned his ire against the Scotland-wide proposal for a 10mph speed limit drop for car drivers on single carriageway roads, which covers much of the A96 and A9.

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing. Image: PA.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Highland MSP Fergus Ewing is demanding a meeting with his SNP colleagues in government to stop plans for a 50mph speed limit on main roads from Inverness to Aberdeen and Perth.

He wrote to Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop requesting a meeting to discuss the policy – and urging her to ditch it completely.

His intervention comes after we revealed almost 90% of P&J readers who responded to our poll last month are against the plan.

In the letter seen by the P&J, Mr Ewing states his Highland constituents will be “most impacted” by the proposals, due to having very few miles of dual carriageway.

“I would urge you to make a very early announcement that they will be abandoned, in the face of overwhelming opposition”, he told the transport secretary.

a car drives by road signs that are side by side. One reads Aberdeen A96 and the other reads Inverness A96
The A96 would see its speed limit drop from 60mph to 50mph under the plans. Image by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Speaking to the newspaper, the Inverness and Nairn MSP said the proposals came “wholly out of the blue”.

He added: “A staggering 90% of P&J readers have said no to this plan.

“Many argue that far from improving road safety, it will risk further incidents through causing driver frustration leading to some taking risks when not safe to do so.”

Policy would ‘discriminate’ against Highlands

The SNP MSP claimed the proposals would “discriminate” against those in the Highlands, due to the lack of dual carriageway sections, and in the north-east.

“The SNP government have put forward many proposals which they have had to scrap, and which I have, speaking out against the party line, opposed,” he added.

“These include banning fishermen from swathes of the sea, the deposit return scheme, the wood stove ban, absurd heat pump targets and recently the target to cut road miles by 10 per cent.

“This is another misguided proposal which should join those others in the burgeoning policy bin in St Andrew’s House.”

We asked our readers a simple yes or no question – whether they agree with the plan?

P&J readers poll. Image: DC Thomson.

Almost 90% of those surveyed, 555 people, voted No with only 63, just over 10% supporting the proposals.

Government roads agency Transport Scotland previously said the “significant policy shift” will save lives and reduce serious injuries.

Under the plans, car drivers on single carriageway roads could face a 10mph reduction in speed limits, from 60mph to 50mph.

But speed limits for HGVs would rise on the same roads from 40mph to 50mph and on dual carriageways from 50mph to 60mphs.

More than 19,000 responses were received following a public consultation on proposed changes to speed limits in Scotland.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The Scottish Government has consulted on these issues and is considering the responses received, before publishing recommendations later this year.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Transport has received Mr Ewing’s letter and will respond in due course.”

Conversation