Torry Raac campaigners react after SNP minister talks in Aberdeen

Torry Raac campaigners made heartfelt pleas to the SNP housing minister in a face-to-face meeting as they argued residents are caught in the middle of a blame game.

Paul McLennan met members of the Torry Community Raac Campaign in Balnagask on Friday for the first time since the crisis unfolded more than a year ago.

Affected homeowners handed him around 40 letters penned by local residents and shared their stories in emotional testimony during the one-hour meeting.

The potentially dangerous Raac material was discovered in 500 council and private homes in the Balnagask area.

Resident Lynn Winstanley, who took part in the meeting, said she felt the minister did listen to their concerns even if it did take him too long to visit.

But she said homeowners are caught in the middle of a blame game taking place between the city council, Scottish Government and UK Government over funding.

Aberdeen City Council plans to demolish the affected properties by 2028 – despite an ongoing wrangle where some owners are refusing to sell.

The Balnagask resident would like to see the Scottish Government set up a fund to ensure homeowners are compensated for the full value of their home.

Currently the city council is offering only current market value, with residents facing losses of between £35,000 and £55,000 on average.

‘I don’t care who is to blame’

She said: “In the middle of all this is human beings here whose lives are being affected morning, noon and night. Their families are being affected.

“For me, I don’t care who is to blame, I don’t know if anyone is to blame, but they all need to finally come together and sort the problem out.”

Ian Lippe, chair of the Torry Community Raac Campaign, said campaigners are being “pushed from pillar to post” in their fight for funding.

He received the valuation from the council for his house in the week leading up to Christmas and looks set to lose about £50,000.

The campaigner said: “There doesn’t seem to be any urgency in trying to get a solution for us. It’s still very much ‘ah we’ll see’.”

He added: “What we’ve always said is give us full value for our houses and you can have our keys tomorrow.”

Housing minister calls for UK-wide solution

The P&J asked Mr McLennan why it had taken him so long to visit the community when it was well documented that hundreds of families were in crisis.

Failing to apologise for his absence, he said he had “engaged extensively” with the local council, holding around eight to 10 meetings with officials in the past year.

The housing minister said building safety is the responsibility of local authorities and said it is for the UK Government to set up a UK-wide fund.

But the UK Government claims it is for devolved administrations – such as Holyrood – and relevant local councils.

He said Aberdeen City Council had yet to submit any “detailed proposals” on funding.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard, who also met Mr McLennan on Friday, said the council has pushed for funding and funding flexibility “from the outset”.

The SNP councillor added: “We do need to have a plan from both governments about how we can support local authorities to better support our own tenants and owner occupiers as well.”

The P&J last week launched its Trapped by Raac campaign.

It builds on our continuing work to highlight the plight of ordinary people facing ruin through no fault of their own.