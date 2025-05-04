Income divide shows Aberdeen storing up energy jobs problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Income divide shows Aberdeen storing up energy jobs problem

The warning follows analysis of average income which shows north-east constituencies comfortably out-performing much of Scotland - for now.

By Derek Healey
An oil rig in the North Sea.
An oil rig in the North Sea.

Failure to secure manufacturing jobs in new green industries could see Aberdeen repeat mistakes that led Glasgow to become one of Europe’s most underperforming cities, a leading economist warns

The warning follows analysis of average income paid across regions of Scotland which shows north-east constituencies comfortably out-performing much of the country – for now.

But Professor Keith Bender, from Aberdeen University, warns the oil-rich region risks squandering skills and knowledge – and therefore income – built up over decades by failing to win contracts that could provide high-paying jobs for generations.

Prof Bender, who is part of the Just Transition Lab at Aberdeen University, said some pockets of the city benefitf rom high-level renewables work, but the effect is greatly reduced from earlier oil and gas booms.

Wealth is not being spread out to other communities and appears to be reducing steadily over time.

A perfect storm

Prof Bender believes the region is now facing a “perfect storm” with echoes of how Glasgow suffered from de-industrialisation.

He said: “There is a lot of activity around renewables. A lot of the engineering, at least the research and development part of it, is being done by local industry.

“But the challenge is that unlike an oil rig where you still need to maintain it and pay good wages for people, offshore wind doesn’t have that same maintenance cost and requirements.”

Professor Keith Bender.

Prof Bender added: “We haven’t done a very good job of thinking about why we aren’t building wind turbines and solar panels here and utilising the high skills base that is in Aberdeen and around the north-east of Scotland.

“The challenge I think the area really has is that the skills that Aberdeen has now had for a very long time are extremely mobile.

“If people don’t see what the plan B really is, they can take their skills anywhere – both within the UK or abroad.”

Shifting economic power

Analysis published in the Sunday Post revealed seven of the top 10 UK Parliament constituencies in Scotland for average income tax paid are in Edinburgh or the north-east, while no Glasgow constituency made the grade.

Edinburgh South is top of all 57 constituencies on £12,900 followed by Edinburgh West on £9,840, then West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine on £9,740.

After another Edinburgh area sits in fourth while Aberdeen South is fifth with £8,820.

Gordon and Buchan is eleventh on £6,950.

Research from the Centre for Cities thinktank found Glasgow is missing out on an economic boom the size of Scotland’s entire oil and gas industry and is one of Europe’s most underperforming cities.

For an even starker contrast, the £656 million collected in Edinburgh South – the highest paying area in Scotland – is dwarfed by the £4.2 billion paid by London’s Kensington and Bayswater.

Listen to our Stooshie politics podcast for more on the challenge to secure valuable jobs after oil and gas.

