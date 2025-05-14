NHS staff in Grampian and Highland lift lid on pressures: From ‘unsafe’ corridor care to abuse from patients

Scores of under-pressure NHS employees working across the Highlands and Grampian have laid bare the realities of working in today’s health service.

From “unsafe” corridor care, to increasing abuse from patients and “unsustainable” pressures, they detail their experience on the frontline of the health service.

We heard from 1,237 about their experiences with NHS Grampian and NHS Highland as part of our wide-ranging survey into the state of local healthcare.

A total of 253 NHS employees from both health boards responded to our survey sharing their opinions.

Of the total who responded, four out of five said the health service has got worse since they started, particularly for those with more than five years service.

‘Hospital at breaking point’

Respondents were able to add comments, anonymously if they wanted to, as part of our survey.

Several pointed to the impact of ambulances being stuck outside hospitals for hours with patients not seen in a “timely manner”.

A member of staff from NHS Grampian claimed the staff to patient ratio is “unsafe” as services such as oxygen or the emergency buzzer system cannot be provided.

They added: “The hospital is at breaking point and it’s very dangerous.”

And in Highland, an NHS worker said corridor care is “becoming the new accepted norm”.

NHS Grampian says it resorts to using corridor care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s hospitals during periods of “extreme pressure”.

A spokeswoman said: “The use of these areas has been carefully risk assessed, and processes have been developed to guide ward teams in the use of these areas.

“We accept this is not ideal for either patients or staff and we only use non-standard areas when all other alternatives have been exhausted.”

But tensions are spilling over with accounts of frustrated patients taking their anger out on hardworking staff.

‘Physical and verbal abuse’

One Highland nurse said she “regularly” faces physical and verbal abuse.

The employee said when she raises these behaviours with management, they “turn around and ask what I could have done differently to avoid it”.

Another worker from the same health board said patients are “more abusive and aggressive” and claimed they had been physically assaulted “several times”.

Meanwhile, one NHS Grampian employee, with more than a decade’s service, said staff face “a lot of verbal abuse from frustrated patients and their family members”.

“Although we understand their anger, it’s hard for staff to be constantly having to face the music from people based on changes made from management.”

Members of staff at NHS Grampian report being under “unsustainable” pressure with morale at “rock bottom” and employees “leaving daily”.

One worker at the health board said staff that are left are “currently looking for other jobs”.

They added: “I would not recommend working for the NHS unfortunately”.

A fellow NHS Grampian employee said: “Many staff are looking for alternative careers as the working conditions are awful and unsustainable.”

And another said: “I am currently on long-term sick leave due to burnout/stress and the thought of having to return to my job has me suicidal at times.”

Staff also praise ‘amazing work’

Despite the challenges, staff highlight the “amazing work” of the NHS with colleagues continuing to go “above and beyond for their patients”.

One said: “It’s a phenomenal organisation, that continues to improve and offer incredible services.”

This is backed up by the most recent inspection of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in November 2023, which praised staff for providing “caring, compassionate and responsive care”.

In our exclusive interview with NHS Grampian chair Alison Evison on Monday, she claimed the health board does not have a significant problem with staff leaving.

Meanwhile, an NHS Highland employee said: “Everyone I know is working their hardest, whether they are in patient care or not.

“The system has never been busier, we have challenges such as recruitment and money is never readily available, but we all do our best.”

‘I have seen a massive shift in my workload’

An NHS Grampian employee, who agreed to speak to the P&J, said: “Everyone that works there is not there for the money. We’re there for the patients.

“I have seen a massive shift in my workload. Waiting times have gone up.

“In the past, I would never say no to a patient. But now I have to say no.

“We just don’t have the resources. I would never go back to the wards now. I hate to think about the morale on the wards.”

The lack of funding from the Scottish Government was mentioned by almost 70 respondents in our survey.

On Monday, Health Secretary Neil Gray announced NHS Grampian has been placed under stricter scrutiny, following concerns over the board’s escalating financial crisis.

We previously revealed how the north-east health board has been underfunded for the last decade.

A respondent from NHS Grampian said: “It’s demoralising to see those who have never stepped into our hospitals or clinics publicly criticise our efforts while ignoring the real issues – underfunding, workforce shortages and overwhelming demand.”

Another said: “The government wants NHS Grampian to save £70 million which is affecting everyone working there with vacancies being analysed and removed when they are needed.”

NHS boards respond to our findings

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said some of the individual stories described by the P&J were “concerning”, and urged anyone dealing with challenges to speak to their line manager, HR or one of their Speak Up Ambassadors.

She added: “It is important to keep the findings of this survey in context. We understand just over 200 members of NHS Grampian staff responded.

“In our last iMatter survey, which had 11,888 responses, a majority of staff said they would recommend NHS Grampian as a good place to work.

“We are not seeking to minimise the experience of those who completed the P&J survey; however, it cannot be taken as an indicator of the experience of all staff.”

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “We are delighted to have a well-trained and highly dedicated workforce who often go above and beyond expectations as they strive to meet the needs of patients and those we care for.

“They do so in a highly pressurised and publicly scrutinised environment. We endeavour to allow them to perform in a constructive and supported way and continually strive to improve their experience.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said it dedicates more than £2.5m annually to support health and social care staff’s wellbeing.

She added: “We will continue collaborating with NHS leaders and staff to identify and address areas of stress and explore additional actions to support the workforce.”

