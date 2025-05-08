Kate Forbes holds talks with Harbour Energy bosses over Aberdeen job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate Forbes holds talks with Harbour Energy bosses over Aberdeen job cuts

The firm has announced it will cut 250 jobs - a quarter of its onshore workforce in Aberdeen.

By Adele Merson
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes. Image: PA.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes today met with Harbour Energy bosses after the firm announced 250 job cuts in Aberdeen — blaming the UK Government’s windfall tax.

The economy secretary held online talks with the company on Thursday, around 24 hours after the jobs blow was announced to staff.

Speaking at Holyrood on Thursday, First Minister John Swinney said he was “deeply concerned” by the news as he criticised Labour’s Energy Profits Levy.

It is understood an industry-wide ask was made during the meeting for Ms Forbes and other senior politicians to continue to raise the impact of the levy on North Sea firms.

Unit 9 at Prime Four, Aberdeen.
She blasted the UK Government’s “ill-judged” decision which she warns has led to a “cliff edge of job losses in Aberdeen”.

The move will see a quarter of Harbour Energy’s Granite City onshore workforce axed and follows 350 job losses in 2023.

Windfall tax blamed

The firm said the decision comes mainly due to the UK government’s “ongoing punitive fiscal position and a challenging regulatory environment”.

It also highlighted ongoing uncertainty around UK government support for its Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Humber.

The company is also an investor in the CCS Acorn project at St Fergus, near Peterhead, which is also still awaiting track-2 funding.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband previously announced a decision on the Acorn project will be made at the June spending review.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Swinney said his thoughts were with employees facing an “extraordinarily anxious time”.

But he entered into a heated exchange with North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden who accused the SNP government of “turning its back on the north-east”.

Mr Lumsden said: “We have a Labour government at Westminster determined to destroy the north-east and the oil and gas industry.

“But we also have an SNP government asleep at the wheel with no energy strategy, a presumption against new oil and gas and who are are selling out communities all over the north-east.”

‘Made clear our concern’

Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government has “made clear our concern” about the extension and the scale of the windfall tax.

He pointed out the levy was introduced by the former Conservative government.

The first minister added: “One of the things I think would help with this enormously in this whole area of policy is for the current UK government to do something the last Conservative government didn’t do and that’s to commit urgently, swiftly to the Acorn CCS project.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney delivering a statement on his programme for government. Image: PA.

“That would help us enormously but the Conservatives have never lifted a finger to make that happen. I hope Labour Party will not do the same.”

A UK government spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with any workers affected by this commercial decision, and we will do everything in our power to support workers and communities.

“The government has reformed the Energy Profits Levy to support investment and give industry certainty and stability.”

