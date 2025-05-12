‘Significant’ risk over NHS Grampian finances as government calls in help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Significant’ risk over NHS Grampian finances as government calls in help

Health Secretary Neil Gray ordered increased scrutiny over concerns about leadership, finances and governance.

By Adele Merson
Health Secretary Neil Gray is bringing in external consultants. Image: DC Thomson.
Health Secretary Neil Gray is bringing in external consultants. Image: DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian has been placed under stricter scrutiny following concerns over the board’s escalating financial crisis and the potential impact on local services.

Health Secretary Neil Gray announced on Monday the health board has been “escalated” to the higher “stage four” of NHS Scotland’s National Performance Framework.

This means there are serious concerns about the board’s financial position, plans, leadership and governance and how this could impact local healthcare provision.

The Scottish Government will oversee the development and delivery of NHS Grampian’s improvement plan to address concerns in spending.

In an exclusive interview with the P&J published on Monday morning, NHS Grampian chair Alison Evison said the board is facing “huge challenges” when it comes to its finances.

“It’s a long-term development – it hasn’t happened suddenly”, she said.

NHS Grampian chair Alison Evison. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Scottish Government has already loaned the crisis-hit health board more than £67 million to tackle its overspend.

The cash comes on top of an existing government loan for 2023-24 and will bring the total amount loaned to the health board to £92.2m.

We previously revealed how NHS Grampian has been underfunded for the last decade.

‘Enhanced scrutiny and support’

In a statement, Mr Gray said: “Staff in NHS Grampian continue to work tirelessly to deliver the high quality care we expect. However there are continuing concerns about financial management and associated operational pressures.

“Escalation to stage four will bring enhanced scrutiny and support from the Scottish Government and we will work with Grampian to ensure sustained improvement.

“This will include a whole system diagnostic to be carried out by an external consultancy to help inform a tailored package of support.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“I am confident that, through these actions, we will soon have a clear plan to stabilise the system and set the right conditions for the necessary, longer term transformational work – with the key aim being to ensure the sustainable delivery of high quality healthcare services for the benefit of local people.”

The health secretary also said the additional support and scrutiny of stage will help mitigate the “significant risks” to the board and wider NHS Scotland’s financial positions.

Tory North East MSP Tess White said the escalation is “hugely concerning” and underlines the “deepening crisis” facing the health board.

Michael Marra, Labour MSP for the region, said: “The warning lights have been flashing in NHS Grampian for years, yet SNP health minister after SNP health minister has failed to get to grips with the crisis.”

Recruitment is under way for a new chief executive after interim chief Adam Coldwells announced in February he will be standing down.

Ms Evison failed to say if his announcement was a surprise but said the board is grateful to him for “stepping up” when he took on the role in December 2023.

Interviews for the post are taking place in June, with an annual salary of between £137,195 and £182,808 on offer.

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We welcome the additional support being provided as part of this process.

“As we continue to work closely with the Scottish Government to ensure sustained improvement in our performance, we would like to acknowledge the tireless efforts of our staff and reassure the public that their care remains our priority.”

