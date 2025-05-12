‘Significant’ risk over NHS Grampian finances as government calls in help

NHS Grampian has been placed under stricter scrutiny following concerns over the board’s escalating financial crisis and the potential impact on local services.

Health Secretary Neil Gray announced on Monday the health board has been “escalated” to the higher “stage four” of NHS Scotland’s National Performance Framework.

This means there are serious concerns about the board’s financial position, plans, leadership and governance and how this could impact local healthcare provision.

The Scottish Government will oversee the development and delivery of NHS Grampian’s improvement plan to address concerns in spending.

In an exclusive interview with the P&J published on Monday morning, NHS Grampian chair Alison Evison said the board is facing “huge challenges” when it comes to its finances.

“It’s a long-term development – it hasn’t happened suddenly”, she said.

The Scottish Government has already loaned the crisis-hit health board more than £67 million to tackle its overspend.

The cash comes on top of an existing government loan for 2023-24 and will bring the total amount loaned to the health board to £92.2m.

We previously revealed how NHS Grampian has been underfunded for the last decade.

‘Enhanced scrutiny and support’

In a statement, Mr Gray said: “Staff in NHS Grampian continue to work tirelessly to deliver the high quality care we expect. However there are continuing concerns about financial management and associated operational pressures.

“Escalation to stage four will bring enhanced scrutiny and support from the Scottish Government and we will work with Grampian to ensure sustained improvement.

“This will include a whole system diagnostic to be carried out by an external consultancy to help inform a tailored package of support.

“I am confident that, through these actions, we will soon have a clear plan to stabilise the system and set the right conditions for the necessary, longer term transformational work – with the key aim being to ensure the sustainable delivery of high quality healthcare services for the benefit of local people.”

The health secretary also said the additional support and scrutiny of stage will help mitigate the “significant risks” to the board and wider NHS Scotland’s financial positions.

Tory North East MSP Tess White said the escalation is “hugely concerning” and underlines the “deepening crisis” facing the health board.

Michael Marra, Labour MSP for the region, said: “The warning lights have been flashing in NHS Grampian for years, yet SNP health minister after SNP health minister has failed to get to grips with the crisis.”

Recruitment is under way for a new chief executive after interim chief Adam Coldwells announced in February he will be standing down.

Ms Evison failed to say if his announcement was a surprise but said the board is grateful to him for “stepping up” when he took on the role in December 2023.

Interviews for the post are taking place in June, with an annual salary of between £137,195 and £182,808 on offer.

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We welcome the additional support being provided as part of this process.

“As we continue to work closely with the Scottish Government to ensure sustained improvement in our performance, we would like to acknowledge the tireless efforts of our staff and reassure the public that their care remains our priority.”

Share your experience:

Read more: