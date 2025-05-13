SNP energy secretary warns more firms may follow Harbour Energy job cuts in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

SNP energy secretary warns more firms may follow Harbour Energy job cuts in Aberdeen

The senior SNP politician told the P&J the UK Labour government must "think seriously" about ending the Energy Profits Levy.

Energy Secretary Gillian Martin in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Energy Secretary Gillian Martin in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

Energy Secretary Gillian Martin warns more north-east firms could follow Harbour Energy’s job cuts, unless the windfall tax is scrapped.

The senior SNP politician said the UK Labour government must “think seriously” about ending the Energy Profits Levy.

Her remarks come days after Harbour Energy announced 250 job losses – a quarter of its onshore workforce in Aberdeen.

The firm blamed the UK Government’s windfall tax, introduced by the Conservatives in 2022 and raised and extended to 2030 by Labour.

Speaking to the P&J during a visit to Torry on Monday, Ms Martin said energy firms have been warning for some time that they need to see an end to the policy because it’s “shaking business confidence”.

‘More might follow’

“The Labour government need to think seriously about bringing an end to the EPL or else more might follow”, she added.

“Oil and gas companies and energy companies have been warning the Labour government about the EPL being something that’s going to put investors off; that is going to put their footprint in the north-east in jeopardy, and the Labour government seriously need to listen to that.”

Conservatives hit out at Ms Martin’s party last week over repeated delays to publication of its energy strategy.

The draft form, which was published more than two years ago and put out to consultation, includes a “presumption against” new oil and gas licences.

The energy secretary, who was touring a heat from waste facility, said the government has yet to reach a judgment on new exploration.

Pictured is Adam Small showing Gillian Martin around the Heat Distribution Facility in Torry. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

In January, the Supreme Court ruled the Rosebank and Jackdaw fields were granted unlawfully and their owners must seek fresh approval from the UK Government.

Ms Martin added: “People want to know the Scottish Government’s view on the reserved issue of licensing.

“The Scottish Government does not have a locus when it comes to licensing oil and gas but people still want to know our position.

“We are taking very seriously what is happening in the courts before we make a judgment on that.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with any workers affected by this commercial decision, and we will do everything in our power to support workers and communities.

“The government has reformed the Energy Profits Levy to support investment and give industry certainty and stability.”

