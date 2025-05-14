Debate: What’s the first thing you would do to improve the NHS?

The P&J is shining a spotlight on the crisis facing the NHS with health boards under increasing pressure and patients experiencing long waits.

Last week we launched a new project focusing on the state of the health service locally, where we invited readers to give their opinions on their care.

More than 1,200 responses were gathered from patients living across NHS Grampian and NHS Highland who shared their personal stories.

There’s lots more to come from our series but so far we have looked at issues including the patients who feel they’ve had no option but to go private.

We’ve also taken a deep dive into the ambulance queues crisis with a whistleblower warning the consequences could be catastrophic.

And on Monday, we put our survey findings to NHS Grampian chair Alison Evison.

Everyone has experience of the service on some level and should have an interest in better outcomes for local communities.

But what would you do if in power? And where should the focus be?

What is the first thing you would do to improve the NHS?

Let us know your thoughts on the NHS in our comments section

Keep an eye out for our debates published each week.

Our journalist will be in the comments from 10-11am each Thursday, responding to your opinions.