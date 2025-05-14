Debate: What’s the first thing you would do to improve the NHS?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: What’s the first thing you would do to improve the NHS?

The P&J is looking at the health service from every angle and we want to know where you think it's going wrong or right, from the top of government down. Let us know in the comments below and our reporter will join the debate on Thursday between 10am and 11am.

By Justin Bowie
Where do you think the focus should be? Let us know in the comments. Image: DC Thomson.
The P&J is shining a spotlight on the crisis facing the NHS with health boards under increasing pressure and patients experiencing long waits.

Last week we launched a new project focusing on the state of the health service locally, where we invited readers to give their opinions on their care.

More than 1,200 responses were gathered from patients living across NHS Grampian and NHS Highland who shared their personal stories.

There’s lots more to come from our series but so far we have looked at issues including the patients who feel they’ve had no option but to go private. 

We’ve also taken a deep dive into the ambulance queues crisis with a whistleblower warning the consequences could be catastrophic.

And on Monday, we put our survey findings to NHS Grampian chair Alison Evison. 

Alison Evison, chair of NHS Grampian, sat down with the P&J. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Everyone has experience of the service on some level and should have an interest in better outcomes for local communities.

But what would you do if in power? And where should the focus be?

What is the first thing you would do to improve the NHS?

Let us know your thoughts on the NHS in our comments section

Keep an eye out for our debates published each week.

Our journalist will be in the comments from 10-11am each Thursday, responding to your opinions.

