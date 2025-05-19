Future of Aberdeen’s job-boosting Net Zero Technology Centre ‘must be secured’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Future of Aberdeen’s job-boosting Net Zero Technology Centre ‘must be secured’

The government is being warned that cutting funds would be a "betrayal".

By Adele Merson
Net Zero Technology Centre.
Net Zero Transition Centre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

The UK Labour government is facing calls to secure the future of a key North Sea innovation hub based in Aberdeen.

The Net Zero Technology Centre was created in 2017 to support the North Sea energy industry and accelerate the transition to net zero.

It formed part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal and was backed with £180 million of UK and Scottish government funding – which ends in March 2027.

North-east MPs Andrew Bowie and Stephen Flynn want the Treasury to commit beyond that date.

In a letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves they said it has a “key role in ensuring not only a just transition but a transition with hope and opportunity for the current workforce”.

Aberdeen is hoping to capitalise on renewables opportunities as it moves away from oil and gas. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.<span style="font-size: 16px">“.</span>

‘Betrayal’

Mr Bowie told the P&J the NZTC has added years on to the viability of tens of thousands of jobs in the north-east.

“Labour are consistently saying Aberdeen and the north-east are vital to the future of energy.

“To pull support in 2027 for NZTC will be a dereliction of duty for government. A betrayal.”

The centre has contributed £10 billion of GVA and £220m of match funding.

This has commercialised 59 new technologies and accelerated 117 new start-ups.

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Labour government has faced a renewed backlash in recent weeks over its windfall tax on oil and gas firms.

Harbour Energy recently announced 250 Aberdeen job cuts, blaming the Energy Profits Levy, which the UK Government last year increased and extended to 2030.

It has led to calls for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to urgently visit the city to hear about the “damaging impact” of his government’s policies.

‘Reviewing’ business case

A response by climate minister Kerry McCarthy said the UK and Scottish governments are “actively reviewing” the centre’s latest business case.

Her letter says the government is considering how best to support net zero research and innovation in “a way that maximises impact and delivers value for public investment”.

“A decision on the government’s potential future involvement with NZTC will be made in due course”, she added.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said it “hugely appreciates” the work the centre has undertaken since opening in 2017.

The signing ceremony of the £250m Aberdeen City Regional Deal.

She added: “We continue to support this work as part of our ongoing £90m commitment to NZTC through the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

“We are reviewing the latest business case information that has recently been provided alongside the UK Government.”

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “Scotland is at the heart of our clean energy mission.

“Just this week, we announced we will establish an Energy Campus in Aberdeen, building local skills and developing government policy closer to the communities it affects.

“We are backing net zero research and innovation in Scotland and across the UK.”

The Net Zero Technology Centre was approached for comment.

