How Highlands and islands homes are braced for electricity meter switch-off problem as deadline approaches

Thousands of households across the Highlands and islands could face problems with their heating and hot water supply unless they replace their old-style electricity meters on time.

The deadline for households to replace their Radio Teleswitch (RTS) meters is fast approaching with the phase out starting from June 30.

This could leave many households across the country, particularly in the rural north and islands, with unreliable heating and hot water – and incorrect bills.

The most recent UK Government figures show around 139,000 RTS meters were still in use across Scotland as of March 7.

By the end of April, 135,000 meters remained, suggesting the rate of replacement is not keeping up.

Why is this a problem for Highlands and islands?

Many households across the Highlands and islands are off the mains gas grid and are more likely to use electricity for hot water and heating.

Ofgem figures from April 18, seen by the P&J, show there were still more than 18,000 households across the north waiting for replacement meters.

Orkney and Shetland have among the highest number of RTS meters per capita.

As of last month, there were 4,204 meters still needing changed in Shetland, 3,820 in Kirkwall, 8,148 in Inverness and 2,053 across the Western Isles.

What are RTS meters and how do you know if you have one?

Introduced in the 1980s, RTS meters use outdated longwave radio signals to switch between peak and off-peak rates.

Without replacement, customers risk being stuck on the wrong setting or moved onto a more expensive single-rate tariff.

Some faced difficulties arranging meter replacement appointments with energy suppliers.

Homes using RTS meters are typically in areas with no mains gas supply, often flats or in rural areas, and the property is usually heated using electricity or storage heaters.

RTS meters have a transmitter or separate teleswitch box next to the electricity meter. It should have a Teleswitch label on the outside.

Energy suppliers can provide more information if a householder is unsure.

What happens next?

Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland Alistair Carmichael has raised the problem in Westminster and wants the UK Government to force energy suppliers to provide full compensation for those worse off.

The problem is also being raised in Holyrood by Lib Dem MSP for Shetland Beatrice Wishart.

Frazer Scott, from Energy Action Scotland, said the target will be missed at this rate.

“We need government, suppliers and the regulator to ensure that those who are left with RTS meters after the switch off date are protected from harm, from loss of energy and from higher bills,” he said.

Regulator Ofgem sees progress

Energy regulator Ofgem have seen evidence of suppliers “significantly” stepping up their activities in remote areas, including the Highlands and islands.

A spokesperson said: “We urge any customers who may have previously struggled to get their RTS meter replaced to please contact their supplier again to arrange an appointment.”

The UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “We demand that suppliers must meet their obligations to consumers and ensure that no one loses heating or hot water.”