Aberdeen oil workers reveal personal fears for their jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen oil workers reveal personal fears for their jobs

"It's happening now. We're seeing redundancies on a big scale, perhaps 2,000 over the past two to three years. The skills are going to go."

By Adele Merson
Offshore worker
Workers say they feel a "profound sense of uncertainty about the future". Image: Shutterstock.

Oil and gas workers in Aberdeen have opened up over their job fears and uncertainty for the future.

They spoke directly to Scotland’s Just Transition Commission which today warns the region is heading for an “unjust transition” away from fossil fuels.

Workers reported:

  • Fears over a jobs “cliff edge” rather than a managed transition.
  • Feeling a “profound sense of uncertainty about the future”.
  • Belief that Scotland and the UK lack a plan for the transition.

They told the commission – meeting in Aberdeen today – that skilled jobs are already being lost to the Scottish economy in the move away from oil and gas to renewable industries.

One worker said: “It’s happening now. We’re seeing redundancies on a big scale, perhaps 2,000 over the past two to three years. The skills are going to go.”

‘A lot of the guys are in denial’

Those interviewed said the credibility of the approach is “seriously at risk” among offshore workers.

Another employee said: “I’ve got probably four years left in the North Sea. Where do I go? My employer is not funding training. What do I do in four years?

“Who’s going to be there for me in four years? There’s a lack of information about where the work is and what are the skills required.

“Without this information you’re just going to have a load of people who don’t know what they’re doing.

Oil platform at sunset in the North Sea.Image: Shutterstock.

“A lot of guys are in denial. They think the North Sea will go on forever.”

A prevalent view is the Scottish and UK governments lack a plan for the transition.

There is a perception among some offshore workers that the timescales involved will shed UK offshore jobs while domestic consumption relies on “dirtier” imported oil and gas.

A worker said: “We are in a critical window. Mess up the next five years and we’re really in trouble. Net zero is at stake, not just jobs in the north-east.”

What else was in the report?

The commission draws members from business, industry, trade unions, environmental and community groups and academia.

Their report says more needs to be done to support good quality jobs in the offshore clean energy economy – including in wind and carbon capture and storage.

It highlighted the need for a “clear plan” to build the domestic supply chain and manufacturing for renewables.

The report adds: “Workers need a clear and credible offer on training, with employers taking responsibility for supporting this alongside government action.”

The commission will meet Scottish Government ministers and UK Energy Minister Michael Shanks to discuss its findings in the coming weeks.

‘Workers at heart of transition’

Scottish Government minister Gillian Martin welcomed the report.

She added: “Workers are at the heart of Scotland’s just transition to net zero.”

The UK Government said it has taken “rapid steps” to deliver the next generation of good jobs for the North Sea as part of its Plan for Change.

A spokesman said: “This comes alongside Great British Energy, which has already announced a £300 million investment in British supply chains, unlocking significant investment and helping to create thousands of skilled jobs, progressing our mission to make the UK a clean energy superpower.”

Conversation