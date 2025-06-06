Elgin mum-of-four’s cancer shock after going private to end 18-month NHS wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin mum-of-four’s cancer shock after going private to end 18-month NHS wait

Sarah Beaton, 43, told the P&J that she would still not know about the cancer if she hadn't paid thousands of pounds.

By Adele Merson
Sarah Beaton, pictured, with her husband Bill. Image: Supplied.
An Elgin mum-of-four only learned she had cancer after paying around £15,000 to go private when faced with an 18-month wait on the NHS.

Sarah Beaton first visited her GP in June 2024 after suffering from heavy periods.

Following multiple visits to her surgery, she was referred for a scan which she received in January this year.

The results showed there were anomalies. It was initially thought to be a fibroid, which is a benign non-cancerous growth.

But the 43-year-old, who lives just outside of Elgin, was told she would need referred to the gynaecology department at NHS Grampian.

‘I was told it would be 18-months’

Speaking to the P&J, she said: “I was told there would be an 18-month waiting list for a consultation with a gynaecologist.

“I wasn’t very happy because obviously I’ve been suffering with it for quite a while, and they said to just carry on with the same tablets until I could get a consultation.”

The GP told her they would probably recommend a hysteroscopy, a test to look inside a woman’s womb, to remove the fibroid which should solve the problem.

Frightened by the length of wait, Sarah and her husband Bill Beaton, who run a farming contractor company, decided they would pay for private treatment.

Within a week, she had a scan at Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen and a hysteroscopy was scheduled for the following month.

Sarah in hospital. Image: Supplied.

But the results proved to be a shock as what was removed wasn’t in fact a fibroid, but a mass of cells, which turned out to be endometrial cancer.

The mum-of-four last month received a total hysterectomy to remove her womb at the private hospital.

Now recovering from the operation at home, she is waiting to find out if  further treatment is required.

‘I found it really traumatic’

Reflecting on her experience, Sarah told the P&J: “Had we not gone private, I’d be sitting here still waiting.

“You’ll be going about your day and thinking ‘I’m lucky’ but if I hadn’t done that, where would I be in 18 months time?

“What sort of stage would it be? Would it be recoverable?

Sarah Beaton runs a farming contracting firm with her husband Bill. Image: Supplied.

“We’re in a position where we can find that money to do that but there are hundreds who are not like me and are not in that position who at the end will have to incur a lot more treatment than if they were seen sooner.”

She added: “There was no inclination it was anything else until we got that result. It was quite a shock.”

‘Unacceptable’, says John Swinney

Highlands and Island Tory MSP Douglas Ross raised Sarah’s “intolerable” wait at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

John Swinney described the situation as “unacceptable” and insisted the SNP government is investing more in early intervention to avoid these long waits.

Mr Ross said: “It doesn’t bear thinking what the outlook for Sarah may have been had she sat on an NHS waiting list for 18 months before being seen by a specialist and the cancer being uncovered.”

First Minister John Swinney was asked about the case at First Minister’s Questions. Image: PA.

The latest NHS Grampian waiting times figures for June show that where gynaecology patients are referred with a suspicion of cancer, 90% are seen within nine weeks.

Urgent cases are seen in around 25 weeks, while cases assessed as routine are a 64-week wait.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “Behind waiting time figures are real people, with real concerns about their health, and an extremely hard-working clinical team doing their utmost to care for them.

“We are aware patients are often waiting longer for services than they or we would like and we’d apologise to anyone affected by this.

“As a health board we cannot comment on individual patient cases. When a patient, or their representative, makes direct contact with us we are more than willing to discuss their case with them – including their diagnosis, treatment and any further care they received.”

