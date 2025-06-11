New Elgin NHS dentist to open later this year in boost for Moray patients

A new NHS dental practice will open its doors in Elgin by the end of the year, after seeing demand from patients in the town.

The practice, called 8to8 Dental, will open a site at the new Barratt Homes Findrassie housing developmen, after receiving funding from the Scottish Dental Access Initiative.

It is the fourth practice the firm will run in Moray.

The firm already offers NHS dental care in Buckie, Keith and Forres.

Access to NHS dentists has been scarce in Moray in recent years with adult places almost impossible to come by due to a nationwide shortage.

‘We have patients travelling from Elgin’

Owner Hiranya Fadia, who runs the practices with his wife Dorothy Sinclair, told the P&J the decision to open up a new practice in Elgin was driven by demand.

“We have patients in Buckie, Keith and Forres who are travelling from Elgin,” he said.

“So we thought we would explore if there was an opportunity to open up in Elgin itself.”

Around 10-12 staff are expected to be employed at the new site when it opens.

This will include around three to four dentists as well as nursing staff.

Last year we revealed that 8to8 had taken on 1,500 new NHS patients, with people queuing hours to register in Keith and Forres.

The firm has previously explained the key to the success of the Moray business has been its ability to retain staff.

As a training practice, it gets graduates from university for a year who then stay.

Mike Brown, NHS Grampian’s director of dentistry, said the pending opening of the new practice will further improve availability for Moray residents.

There are currently six practices in the Moray area accepting NHS patients.

Dental practices are not restricted by catchment areas and people can register with the practice which most suits their daytime needs.

A dedicated dental website has a list of practices open for registration along with information about how to contact them, available here: Which Practices Are Registering Patients? | Dental Advice Grampian