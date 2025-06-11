New Elgin NHS dentist to open later this year in boost for Moray patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

New Elgin NHS dentist to open later this year in boost for Moray patients

Access to NHS dentists has been scarce in Moray in recent years with adult places almost impossible to come by due to a nationwide shortage.

By Adele Merson
The site of a new NHS dentist at the new Barratt Homes Findrassie development in Elgin. Image: Supplied.
The site of a new NHS dentist at the new Barratt Homes Findrassie development in Elgin. Image: Supplied.

A new NHS dental practice will open its doors in Elgin by the end of the year, after seeing demand from patients in the town.

The practice, called 8to8 Dental, will open a site at the new Barratt Homes Findrassie housing developmen, after receiving funding from the Scottish Dental Access Initiative.

It is the fourth practice the firm will run in Moray.

The firm already offers NHS dental care in Buckie, Keith and Forres.

‘We have patients travelling from Elgin’

Owner Hiranya Fadia, who runs the practices with his wife Dorothy Sinclair, told the P&J the decision to open up a new practice in Elgin was driven by demand.

“We have patients in Buckie, Keith and Forres who are travelling from Elgin,” he said.

Dr Hiranya Fadia and Dr Dorothy Fadia. Image: Jason Hedges.

“So we thought we would explore if there was an opportunity to open up in Elgin itself.”

Around 10-12 staff are expected to be employed at the new site when it opens.

This will include around three to four dentists as well as nursing staff.

Last year we revealed that 8to8 had taken on 1,500 new NHS patients, with people queuing hours to register in Keith and Forres.

The firm has previously explained the key to the success of the Moray business has been its ability to retain staff.

As a training practice, it gets graduates from university for a year who then stay.

Mike Brown, NHS Grampian’s director of dentistry, said the pending opening of the new practice will further improve availability for Moray residents.

There are currently six practices in the Moray area accepting NHS patients.

Dental practices are not restricted by catchment areas and people can register with the practice which most suits their daytime needs.

A dedicated dental website has a list of practices open for registration along with information about how to contact them, available here: Which Practices Are Registering Patients? | Dental Advice Grampian 

