Tory leader Kemi Badenoch claims Labour ‘killing industry’ in north-east focused speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch claims Labour ‘killing industry’ in north-east focused speech

Addressing Scottish Tories on Friday, she will demand Labour drops the windfall tax and ends a ban on new oil and gas licences.

By Adele Merson
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch will address her first Scottish party conference as leader on Friday. Image: PA.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch will address her first Scottish party conference as leader on Friday. Image: PA.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch will put the future of oil and gas at the heart of her speech to party conference on Friday, accusing Labour of “killing” the industry.

The clear north-east pitch will be made one day after Labour Energy Secretary Ed Miliband visited an major energy scheme at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire.

He said the Labour government is “putting its money where its mouth is” with £200 million for the Acorn carbon-capture project which the sector says will support 15,000 jobs at its peak.

But on Friday, Ms Badenoch – the opposition leader  – will demand the Labour government drop a energy windfall tax, and scrap a ban on new oil and gas licences.

Her own Tory party introduced the Energy Profits Levy in May 2022 in response to soaring profits and chose to extend it in March 2024.

The UK Labour government has since raised and extended it again until 2030.

‘Enough is enough’

In Edinburgh, she will tell Scottish Conservatives Labour is killing industry.

She will add: “Today, I say enough. Labour must remove the energy profits levy. Labour must speed up the process of replacing it with a system that rewards success and incentivises investment because we shouldn’t have this energy profits levy at all.

“We must scrap the ban on new licences.

“We must overturn the ban on supporting oil and gas technology exports.

“And we must champion our own industry.”

The future of the North Sea oil and gas industry has become a political football in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.

The Conservative Party leader told the P&J last year it had been a “mistake” for her party to extend the tax while in government.

Robert Palmer, deputy director of Uplift, who want to urgently phase out oil and gas, claimed the former Tory government “sat on their hands and did nothing to ensure the shift to renewables benefited Scotland’s energy workers”.

He added: “New licensing has done nothing to boost our energy supply and nothing to sustain the workforce.”

The clear north-east focus comes at a tough time for the party, which is losing multiple local councillors across Aberdeenshire to Nigel Farage’s Reform party.

On Thursday morning, the P&J reported that a sixth councillor had defected.

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said: “The Tories are on the side of oil and gas giants rather than working Scots, but Scottish Labour will work with the UK Government and use devolved powers to deliver a just transition for the industry.”

The UK Government was approached for comment.

Conversation