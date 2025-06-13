SNP health chief Neil Gray used taxpayer-funded limo for trip to Aberdeen pub before Dons game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

SNP health chief Neil Gray used taxpayer-funded limo for trip to Aberdeen pub before Dons game

The Aberdeen fan was driven by ministerial car to the city's Brig O'Don pub and then on to Pittodrie to watch the club's clash against Livingston in May last year.

By Adele Merson
Health Secretary Neil Gray at Pittodrie for a media event on the day he visited the Brig O'Don pub in May last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Scandal-hit SNP health chief Neil Gray used a taxpayer-funded limo to chauffeur him to an Aberdeen pub before watching a Dons game last year.

The Aberdeen fan is embroiled in a fresh ‘limogate’ storm over a trip to the city’s Brig O’Don pub ahead of attending the side’s clash against Livingston in May last year.

The journeys were incorrectly logged in the official ministerial register as trips to and from a ‘personal address, Aberdeen’ rather than the watering hole.

But they were later amended after an investigation by the Daily Mail found there was no evidence of the Airdrie MSP having a second home in the region.

The Scottish Government say this was was an “administration error”.

Neil Gray visiting Pittodrie on the day in question to take part in a Mental Health Awareness Event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In December, the health secretary, who grew up in Orkney, was forced to apologise for acting “more as a fan and less as a minister” after using taxpayer-funded cars to watch Aberdeen play four times.

He defended attending the events as “legitimate” business but admitted he “should have ensured” he saw other teams play other than just his favourite side.

Mr Gray visited Pittodrie on May 15, 2024 after being invited by Aberdeen FC Community Trust to take part in a number of Mental Health Awareness events.

The official government ministerial register had initially shown he was taken to a ‘personal address’ in the Granite City, following the visit.

But instead he was visiting the ‘pub restaurant’, located fewer than two miles from the Pittodrie football stadium, before returning to watch the game against Livingston.

‘Reeks of a cover-up’

Scottish Tory Rachael Hamilton said the “inaccuracy is hard to fathom”.

She added: “He needs to explain why he and his team originally claimed that his ministerial limo took him to a home address rather than to a restaurant for socialising.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Jackie Baillie said: “The decision to take a taxpayer-funded car to the pub is questionable enough – but the fact it was hidden from the public reeks of a cover-up.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This is an administration error.

“Mr Gray travelled from government business to a restaurant for a personal engagement before returning to government business.”

They added it was “in line with the rules around Government Car Service GCS use.”

