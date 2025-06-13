SNP health chief Neil Gray used taxpayer-funded limo for trip to Aberdeen pub before Dons game

Scandal-hit SNP health chief Neil Gray used a taxpayer-funded limo to chauffeur him to an Aberdeen pub before watching a Dons game last year.

The Aberdeen fan is embroiled in a fresh ‘limogate’ storm over a trip to the city’s Brig O’Don pub ahead of attending the side’s clash against Livingston in May last year.

The journeys were incorrectly logged in the official ministerial register as trips to and from a ‘personal address, Aberdeen’ rather than the watering hole.

But they were later amended after an investigation by the Daily Mail found there was no evidence of the Airdrie MSP having a second home in the region.

The Scottish Government say this was was an “administration error”.

In December, the health secretary, who grew up in Orkney, was forced to apologise for acting “more as a fan and less as a minister” after using taxpayer-funded cars to watch Aberdeen play four times.

He defended attending the events as “legitimate” business but admitted he “should have ensured” he saw other teams play other than just his favourite side.

Mr Gray visited Pittodrie on May 15, 2024 after being invited by Aberdeen FC Community Trust to take part in a number of Mental Health Awareness events.

The official government ministerial register had initially shown he was taken to a ‘personal address’ in the Granite City, following the visit.

But instead he was visiting the ‘pub restaurant’, located fewer than two miles from the Pittodrie football stadium, before returning to watch the game against Livingston.

‘Reeks of a cover-up’

Scottish Tory Rachael Hamilton said the “inaccuracy is hard to fathom”.

She added: “He needs to explain why he and his team originally claimed that his ministerial limo took him to a home address rather than to a restaurant for socialising.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Jackie Baillie said: “The decision to take a taxpayer-funded car to the pub is questionable enough – but the fact it was hidden from the public reeks of a cover-up.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “This is an administration error.

“Mr Gray travelled from government business to a restaurant for a personal engagement before returning to government business.”

They added it was “in line with the rules around Government Car Service GCS use.”