Ecocide law bid ‘not about trying to shut down oil and gas’

Plans for a legal crackdown on environmental “ecocide” are not about trying to shut down oil, farming and fishing, according to the MSP behind the strict new proposals.

The legislation – the first of its kind in the UK – aims to make severe environmental harm a criminal office punishable with 20 years in prison or heavy fines when it is reckless or intentional.

And it is going to be back on the agenda as soon as Holyrood gets back to business after summer break.

In an interview with the P&J, Monica Lennon, who is steering the plans through parliament, points to previous disasters such as the devastating Braer oil spill on the coast of Shetland in 1993.

But she insists: “It’s not about going after individual sectors.

“An offence could be proven if there has been reckless conduct.”

“Ecocide hasn’t been committed because there’s an oil and gas business or a licence, something that that’s already regulated and licenced.

“But if there’s reckless conduct within that business and potentially if that’s led to ecocide, that could be something that’s taken forward in the courts.

“This is not about trying to shut down any industry, whether that’s farming, fishing or oil and gas.”

Ms Lennon added: “I’ve been getting support from people in the business sector because they also get fed up about big companies who invest a lot of money in greenwashing and a lot of marketing and spin.”

What would ecocide bill do?

Ecocide is defined as causing severe environmental harm, either reckless or intentional.

The damage caused would have to be “widespread” or “long term”.

It would cover events which might happen every 10-15 years, and would cover “loopholes” in the current system.

The plans will be scrutinised by Holyrood committee from September and Ms Lennon hopes it can become law by the end of the parliamentary term next year.

The Labour MSP turns to previous examples, including the Braer oil spill which saw the release of 85,000 tonnes of crude oil.

The Liberian-registered oil tanker, which was travelling between Norway and Canada on January 5, 1993, ran aground at Garths Ness after losing power in hurricane-force winds.

The toll on the islands and their wildlife was extensive.

More than 1,500 seabirds died and more than 200 were brought in for rescue.

But with bad weather hampering efforts, that figure is certainly an underestimate.

While most blame fell on the weather, a report into the disaster condemned the actions of the ship’s captain, Alexandros Gelis, for showing a fundamental lack of seamanship.

‘We are living through a climate crisis’

Ms Lennon says all sectors have a duty do be more accountable.

She added: “I don’t think the oil and gas sector – or any sector – should be afraid of accountability.

“If they’re doing responsible things, they should be proud to tell people that.

“If people are sitting in boardrooms nervous that they could be accused of ecocide then they have to look within their organisation to figure out why that could be.

“Because if they’re doing everything above board and they’re doing their absolute level best to be responsible to people and environment then they will have nothing to worry about.”

Consultation open until September 9

The plans have cross-party support at parliament to go to full debate, starting with a committee before it can be scrutinised further.

An initial consultation received 3,379 responses – and 95% were supportive.

A call for more views on the plans is open through the Scottish Parliament website here.

It includes 24 questions MSPs hope to put to the public, special interest groups and industry experts. It closes on September 9.

Offshore energy industry body OEUK is yet to decide if it will respond to the consultation.

Mark Wilson, HSE and operations director, said: “The oil and gas industry take its environmental commitments seriously and communicates performance in a transparent and open manner.

“The offshore energy industry operates within a robust regulatory regime that provides transparency of performance via timely reporting to the regulators.

“The industry recognises that there is no room for complacency and via our members seek continuous improvement activities that include learning from events to minimise the impact on the environment.”