Ex-oil and gas worker forces north-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman from top election slot

A former oil and gas worker in Aberdeen has forced Green MSP Maggie Chapman from the party’s top north-east spot for re-election to Holyrood.

The Green politician now faces losing her seat in 2026 after being demoted to second place on the regional list behind her former staff member, Guy Ingerson.

It follows a string of controversies in recent months, including bullying allegations made by Mr Ingerson.

He submitted an official complaint to the party after claims she contacted his new workplace to complain about him.

Mr Ingerson was backed by Green members to take the top spot in the Scottish Parliament election next May, the party announced on Monday.

“It is a great honour and I am overwhelmed by the support I have received,” he wrote in a statement.

“My focus will be on delivering for people and communities across the north-east.”

The activist previously worked in the oil and gas industry for a decade, starting off as an administration assistant and working his way up to become a buyer, and then an operations co-ordinator.

He now works as an organiser in the north-east for Friends of the Earth Scotland.

Five years ago, he featured in the Press and Journal’s Generation Next series, which profiled 35 young rising political stars north of the central belt.

He revealed how he stumbled into the offshore industry after gatecrashing oil and gas firm Subsea 7’s Christmas party in former Aberdeen haunt Tiger Tiger.

In an interview with the P&J in 2023, he said the depiction of the north-east as a “region of petrol-heads” does not reflect the diversity of views in the region.

Controversies hit Green MSP

Ms Chapman – an ex rector of Aberdeen University – came under fire earlier this year for branding the UK’s Supreme Court “bigoted“, following their ruling on the definition of a “biological woman”.

The MSP was separately caught up in a backlash at an activist’s expletive-ridden speech attacking the author JK Rowling for being a “heinous b***h”.

Ms Chapman, who becomes Dundee University rector next month, could be seen on a video on social media behind the protestor, appearing to speak to other members of the nearby crowd while the speech is being made.

On the list rankings, Lorna Slater, Green Party co-leader, said: “Next year’s election is pivotal for the future of Scotland and our planet, that’s why I am delighted that Scottish Green members have selected such a strong group of lead candidates who will deliver real change in Holyrood.”

Regional MSPs are elected based on votes for parties using a form of proportional representation. The more votes for the party, the more candidates can be elected down the list. The Greens have never managed to get more than one in the North East region, with a long drought between 2007 and 2021 when the party had no MSPs elected on the list.