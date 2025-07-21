Ex-oil and gas worker forces north-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman from top election slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ex-oil and gas worker forces north-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman from top election slot

Aberdeen Green activist Guy Ingerson used to work for Ms Chapman but the relationship turned sour with bullying allegations made against her.

By Adele Merson
Aberdeen Green activist Guy Ingerson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Green activist Guy Ingerson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A former oil and gas worker in Aberdeen has forced Green MSP Maggie Chapman from the party’s top north-east spot for re-election to Holyrood.

The Green politician now faces losing her seat in 2026 after being demoted to second place on the regional list behind her former staff member, Guy Ingerson.

It follows a string of controversies in recent months, including bullying allegations made by Mr Ingerson.

He submitted an official complaint to the party after claims she contacted his new workplace to complain about him.

Mr Ingerson was backed by Green members to take the top spot in the Scottish Parliament election next May, the party announced on Monday.

“It is a great honour and I am overwhelmed by the support I have received,” he wrote in a statement.

“My focus will be on delivering for people and communities across the north-east.”

North East Scotland MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: DC Thomson.

The activist previously worked in the oil and gas industry for a decade, starting off as an administration assistant and working his way up to become a buyer, and then an operations co-ordinator.

He now works as an organiser in the north-east for Friends of the Earth Scotland.

Five years ago, he featured in the Press and Journal’s Generation Next series, which profiled 35 young rising political stars north of the central belt.

He revealed how he stumbled into the offshore industry after gatecrashing oil and gas firm Subsea 7’s Christmas party in former Aberdeen haunt Tiger Tiger.

In an interview with the P&J in 2023, he said the depiction of the north-east as a “region of petrol-heads” does not reflect the diversity of views in the region. 

Controversies hit Green MSP

Ms Chapman – an ex rector of Aberdeen University – came under fire earlier this year for branding the UK’s Supreme Court “bigoted“, following their ruling on the definition of a “biological woman”.

The MSP was separately caught up in a backlash at an activist’s expletive-ridden speech attacking the author JK Rowling for being a “heinous b***h”.

Ms Chapman, who becomes Dundee University rector next month, could be seen on a video on social media behind the protestor, appearing to speak to other members of the nearby crowd while the speech is being made.

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: DC Thomson.

On the list rankings, Lorna Slater, Green Party co-leader, said: “Next year’s election is pivotal for the future of Scotland and our planet, that’s why I am delighted that Scottish Green members have selected such a strong group of lead candidates who will deliver real change in Holyrood.”

Regional MSPs are elected based on votes for parties using a form of proportional representation. The more votes for the party, the more candidates can be elected down the list. The Greens have never managed to get more than one in the North East region, with a long drought between 2007 and 2021 when the party had no MSPs elected on the list.

Conversation