Banff man snaps Achilles tendon in gull attack – forcing him to miss daughter’s London wedding party

Plumber Nigel Anderson, 63, was attacked by two gulls while leaving a job in Whitehills near Banff.

Nigel Anderson was attacked by two gulls around a fortnight ago. Image: Supplied.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

A Banff plumber was left unable to work for two months after a gull attack left him with a snapped Achilles tendon.

Nigel Anderson, 63, was leaving the job for support worker Helen Skinner in Whitehills around a fortnight ago, and returning to his van, when he was targeted by the bird.

The injury, suffered as he tried to get away, means he will miss his daughter’s wedding celebration in London this weekend.

Remarkably, Ms Skinner had also earlier ended up in hospital after being attacked by a gull locally three years ago.

The incidents are the latest to come to light in recent months, with coastal communities said to be “at the end of their tether”.

Attacks have been raised at the Scottish Parliament where some MSPs want to change laws and cull the bird population.

Herring gulls make their presence in Inverness City centre, Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘They started to attack me’

Speaking to the P&J about the gull attack, Mr Anderson said: “I went to look at this job.

“Helen said as I was leaving ‘just be careful of the gulls’.

“There was lots of them in the court as I was walking back to my van.

“They started to attack me. I jumped up and waved my arms around and landed on my heel. I had to go up to accident and emergency in Elgin.”

The plumber was told he had snapped his Achilles tendon. He has been fitted with a special boot, and is now unable to work for at least eight weeks.

Nigel has to wear a special boot following the attack. Image: Supplied.

But that isn’t all – the self-employed plumber is also being forced to miss his daughter Hope’s wedding celebration in London on Saturday.

“They eloped in Scotland and are having a party in London”, he said.

“I was supposed to go down with my friends, my mum and my partner.

“We’ve had to cancel it. I can’t hobble along in London.”

‘Prisoner in my own home’

Ms Skinner, who called Mr Anderson out to do a job at her home, says she has been plagued by gull problems in her Whitehills cul-de-sac for two years.

She also ended up in hospital after being attacked by a gull on the back of her head while at work in the community around three years ago.

The 68-year-0ld grandmother says she has been left a “prisoner in her own home”.

She has chicks nesting on her roof and protective gull parents in her back garden to contend with on a daily basis during nesting season.

“When chicks fall in my garden I can’t go to the bin or the washing line”, she said.

A gull and a baby gull. Image: DC Thomson.

“My granddaughter is petrified of being attacked.

“I tried twice to get outside with an umbrella two weeks ago.

“They swooped down and I felt the feet of the gulls on the back of my neck.

“I feel like I’m in Alfred Hitchcock’s film ‘The Birds’.”

What’s behind the gull problem?

It comes as new figures obtained under freedom of information laws reveal NHS Grampian tops the list for gull related hospital incidents.

The figures show 39 people attended accident and emergency departments at NHS Grampian since 2022, including 20 people in 2024-25.

For context, there were 30 attendances  recorded in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and a further 28 in NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

The problem has been raised at Holyrood with warnings “serious injury or fatality could arise from massive gulls swooping down on elderly and infants”.

In Scotland, a specific licence must be applied for to destroy the nests or eggs of gulls, relocate chicks, or as a last resort, carry out lethal control.

But government agency NatureScot stopped regularly issuing licences to remove gull eggs before chicks are born, angering residents and businesses.

Douglas Ross, Highlands and Islands Tory MSP, wants to see urgent action.

Tory MSP Douglas Ross recently led a debate at Holyrood on the issue. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

He said: “People are sustaining serious injuries and are understandably frighted by these vicious attacks.”

A NatureScot spokeswoman said: “Where gulls are causing a risk to public health and safety, we aim to respond swiftly with targeted and effective solutions.

“This can include issuing same-day licences in cases where elderly or vulnerable people are facing risks to their health or safety.

“We are also developing area-based licences to tackle health and safety concerns in specific areas, with a particular focus on where vulnerable people are affected.

“The evidence is clear that gull populations are facing significant and serious declines, and NatureScot has a duty to balance health and safety concerns with gull conservation.

“In the longer-term, we need to find ways to live with gulls and other wildlife.”

Conversation