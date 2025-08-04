Exclusive: Chancellor defies Aberdeen critics on ‘fair’ oil and gas windfall tax

Rachel Reeves claimed the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms “remains fair” as she ignored growing calls from the sector to scrap it.

The Labour chancellor defended the levy in an exclusive interview with the Press and Journal – saying it’s right that companies who make big profits “pay a bit more”.

Ms Reeves believes the tax currently strikes the “right balance” and said it is crucial to help fund UK Government investment in the energy sector.

“I believe the windfall tax remains fair,” she told the P&J.

“It is the same rate as the Norwegian tax, and there is a sunset clause so it finishes in 2030.

“I think that is the right balance.

“Energy prices are still very high compared to where they were a few years ago.

“I think it’s right we ask companies who have made big profits to pay a bit more.”

Major oil and gas firms currently pay a headline rate of 78% on profits.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce led renewed calls for Ms Reeves to scrap the levy before her visit to the north-east.

In May, Harbour Energy blamed the effect of the windfall tax for its decision to axe 250 jobs in Aberdeen.

The chamber of commerce criticised Ms Reeves for standing by the tax.

Ryan Crighton, policy director, said: “If the chancellor wants North Sea oil and gas for decades to come, then we need the energy profits levy to be removed as soon as possible.

“Comparing the UK’s North Sea tax regime to Norway’s is misleading, because Norway offers fiscal stability, state investment, and generous incentives that the UK system simply doesn’t match.”

‘Money has to come from somewhere’

But Ms Reeves told the P&J that Westminster investment in a carbon capture energy scheme at St Fergus showed how the levy is beneficial.

“If you look at things like the Acorn investment, that money has to come from somewhere,” she said.

“No industry wants more taxes, but also the industry benefits hugely from government investment.”

The chancellor spoke to the P&J days after her boss, Sir Keir Starmer, was in Aberdeenshire to meet Donald Trump at the US President’s Balmedie estate.

The prime minister faced a backlash for prioritising the American leader having failed to visit the north-east since his election win last year.

But Ms Reeves defended the Labour chief.

“When he was leader of the opposition, he absolutely did go to Aberdeen,” she said.

“I’ve been in Scotland twice in two weeks.

“This is a government that’s committed.”

Ms Reeves was criticised for her determination to stick by the windfall tax, which was first introduced by the Tories in 2022.

“The Labour Party appear to have an ideological desire to sink the North Sea with a fiscal regime that is clearly costing jobs and investment,” said SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie, the Tory Shadow Scottish Secretary, said: “It’s shameful that Rachel Reeves is trying to pit the oil industry up against carbon capture in her attempt to play political games with the future of the North Sea sector.”

The UK Government insists carbon capture investment can protect 18,000 jobs in the north-east and create an additional 15,000.

The chancellor also visited RAF Lossiemouth.

The government says investment in defence will create more jobs at the Moray airbase.