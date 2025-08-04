Exclusive: Chancellor defies Aberdeen critics on ‘fair’ oil and gas windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Exclusive: Chancellor defies Aberdeen critics on ‘fair’ oil and gas windfall tax

Rachel Reeves spoke to the Press and Journal while visiting St Fergus Gas Plant near Peterhead.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves visited St Fergus Gas Plant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves visited St Fergus Gas Plant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Rachel Reeves claimed the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas firms “remains fair” as she ignored growing calls from the sector to scrap it.

The Labour chancellor defended the levy in an exclusive interview with the Press and Journal – saying it’s right that companies who make big profits “pay a bit more”.

Ms Reeves believes the tax currently strikes the “right balance” and said it is crucial to help fund UK Government investment in the energy sector.

“I believe the windfall tax remains fair,” she told the P&J.

“It is the same rate as the Norwegian tax, and there is a sunset clause so it finishes in 2030.

Rachel Reeves defended the windfall tax during her visit to the north-east. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I think that is the right balance.

“Energy prices are still very high compared to where they were a few years ago.

“I think it’s right we ask companies who have made big profits to pay a bit more.”

Major oil and gas firms currently pay a headline rate of 78% on profits.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce led renewed calls for Ms Reeves to scrap the levy before her visit to the north-east.

In May, Harbour Energy blamed the effect of the windfall tax for its decision to axe 250 jobs in Aberdeen.

The chamber of commerce criticised Ms Reeves for standing by the tax.

Rachel Reeves faced calls to change course. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ryan Crighton, policy director, said: “If the chancellor wants North Sea oil and gas for decades to come, then we need the energy profits levy to be removed as soon as possible.

“Comparing the UK’s North Sea tax regime to Norway’s is misleading, because Norway offers fiscal stability, state investment, and generous incentives that the UK system simply doesn’t match.”

‘Money has to come from somewhere’

But Ms Reeves told the P&J that Westminster investment in a carbon capture energy scheme at St Fergus showed how the levy is beneficial.

“If you look at things like the Acorn investment, that money has to come from somewhere,” she said.

“No industry wants more taxes, but also the industry benefits hugely from government investment.”

Sir Keir Starmer met Donald Trump in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The chancellor spoke to the P&J days after her boss, Sir Keir Starmer, was in Aberdeenshire to meet Donald Trump at the US President’s Balmedie estate.

The prime minister faced a backlash for prioritising the American leader having failed to visit the north-east since his election win last year.

But Ms Reeves defended the Labour chief.

“When he was leader of the opposition, he absolutely did go to Aberdeen,” she said.

“I’ve been in Scotland twice in two weeks.

“This is a government that’s committed.”

Ms Reeves was criticised for her determination to stick by the windfall tax, which was first introduced by the Tories in 2022.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: PA.

“The Labour Party appear to have an ideological desire to sink the North Sea with a fiscal regime that is clearly costing jobs and investment,” said SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie, the Tory Shadow Scottish Secretary, said: “It’s shameful that Rachel Reeves is trying to pit the oil industry up against carbon capture in her attempt to play political games with the future of the North Sea sector.”

The UK Government insists carbon capture investment can protect 18,000 jobs in the north-east and create an additional 15,000.

The chancellor also visited RAF Lossiemouth.

The government says investment in defence will create more jobs at the Moray airbase.

Conversation