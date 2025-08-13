Why Highland communities are uniting to call halt on ‘sheer wave’ of renewables sweeping region

Community councils from across the Highlands have demanded a “moratorium” over renewables infrastructure.

They told local politicians “no financial compensation can ever replace what we stand to lose” and “no plan” exists to support communities affected by increasing renewables sites.

A convention of community councils organised by Aird and Loch Ness councillor Helen Crawford was held at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

The Press and Journal was there to listen to the worries being raised by people from towns and villages across the north.

Natural beauty of Highlands is ‘beyond price’

Susan Ogston has lived in Kiltarlity for 44 years, and hoped the number of unified community council voices at the convention would not be “brushed aside.”

The community council chairwoman said: “I speak today not only as a resident, but as someone who deeply cherishes our unique character, heritage and beauty of our village.

“No financial compensation can ever replace what we stand to lose.

“The natural beauty of our home is beyond price.

“As we thunder towards net zero it has become painfully clear that the human cost is being overlooked.”

‘Our entire glen is going to be surrounded’

Sheila Campbell-Lloyd, from Ardross Community Council, previously spoke to The P&J and called the Highland renewable map a “brilliant starter for 10” to keep renewables developers in check.

She addressed the convention and found it “incredible” there was no plan for renewables development in Scotland or the UK.

Mrs Campbell-Lloyd said: “We are sitting here at the moment with 12 live applications for a tiny little community.

“We have five windfarms already built in our community.

“Our entire glen is going to be surrounded.

“I find it inconceivable we don’t have a plan.”

Impact of HGV convoys on Highland communities

Frank Roach, chairman of Rogart Community Council, stressed the “logistics implications” of renewables development in his local area.

He said: “Rogart happily will soon have 99 turbines, but we are also an artery heading to the west.

“That gives us about 2,500 single abnormal loads over the next five years.

“The most recent application that we opposed just last week would see 250m-high turbines transported through the village.”

Mr Roach said this was the equivalent of two large HGV convoys a day for several months and called it “totally unacceptable”.

He added that aside from windfarm components, aggregate and other supporting infrastructure would also need to be transported through the area.

‘No chance of keeping up with sheer wave of Highland renewables’

Andrew Robinson, from Skeabost Community Council, attended the convention from Skye and is also the spokesperson for the Skye Windfarm Information Group.

He said: “The community councils have no chance of keeping up with the sheer wave of applications we are inundated with week after week.”

He told the convention that during a public inquiry into just one windfarm on Skye three new applications for windfarms were submitted.

Mr Robinson claimed the windfarm under scrutiny would have resulted in just 1.4 full-time jobs for Skye.

He added: “We need a moratorium and we need a planning inquiry.

“We are not going to prevent the climate crisis by fuelling more and more energy consumption.”

Politicians back more talks about future of Highland renewables

The panel of politicians all agreed to sign Cllr Crawford’s communique asking for respect of local democracy and to “secure urgent debates”.

Political representatives included:

Torcuil Crichton MP

Graham Leadbitter MP

Jamie Stone MP

Edward Mountain MSP

Maree Todd MSP

Emma Roddick MSP

Douglas Ross MSP

Tim Eagle MSP

Angus Macdonald MP

Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP

Fergus Ewing MSP

Several Highland councillors were also in attendance to observe the meeting.

