Why Highland communities are uniting to call halt on ‘sheer wave’ of renewables sweeping region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Why Highland communities are uniting to call halt on ‘sheer wave’ of renewables sweeping region

Community councils and politicians from across the Highlands, islands and Moray gathered in Inverness.

By Will Angus
Andrew Robinson speaks at the convention.
Andrew Robinson, from Skye, was among the Highland communities speaking out about the impact of energy projects. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson

Community councils from across the Highlands have demanded a “moratorium” over renewables infrastructure.

They told local politicians “no financial compensation can ever replace what we stand to lose” and “no plan” exists to support communities affected by increasing renewables sites.

A convention of community councils organised by Aird and Loch Ness councillor Helen Crawford was held at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness.

The Press and Journal was there to listen to the worries being raised by people from towns and villages across the north. 

Natural beauty of Highlands is ‘beyond price’

Susan Ogston has lived in Kiltarlity for 44 years, and hoped the number of unified community council voices at the convention would not be “brushed aside.”

The community council chairwoman said: “I speak today not only as a resident, but as someone who deeply cherishes our unique character, heritage and beauty of our village.

Kiltarlity resident Susan Ogston speaks at the convention called by community councils calling for a moratorium on renewables infrastructure.
Susan Ogston. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

“No financial compensation can ever replace what we stand to lose.

“The natural beauty of our home is beyond price.

“As we thunder towards net zero it has become painfully clear that the human cost is being overlooked.”

‘Our entire glen is going to be surrounded’

Sheila Campbell-Lloyd, from Ardross Community Council, previously spoke to The P&J and called the Highland renewable map a “brilliant starter for 10” to keep renewables developers in check.

She addressed the convention and found it “incredible” there was no plan for renewables development in Scotland or the UK.

Sheila Campbell-Lloyd, of Ardross Community Council, speaks at the convention.
Sheila Campbell-Lloyd. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

Mrs Campbell-Lloyd said: “We are sitting here at the moment with 12 live applications for a tiny little community.

“We have five windfarms already built in our community.

“Our entire glen is going to be surrounded.

“I find it inconceivable we don’t have a plan.”

Impact of HGV convoys on Highland communities

Frank Roach, chairman of Rogart Community Council, stressed the “logistics implications” of renewables development in his local area.

He said: “Rogart happily will soon have 99 turbines, but we are also an artery heading to the west.

Frank Roach, Rogart Community Council chairman, addresses the meeting.
Frank Roach. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

“That gives us about 2,500 single abnormal loads over the next five years.

“The most recent application that we opposed just last week would see 250m-high turbines transported through the village.”

Mr Roach said this was the equivalent of two large HGV convoys a day for several months and called it “totally unacceptable”.

He added that aside from windfarm components, aggregate and other supporting infrastructure would also need to be transported through the area.

‘No chance of keeping up with sheer wave of Highland renewables’

Andrew Robinson, from Skeabost Community Council, attended the convention from Skye and is also the spokesperson for the Skye Windfarm Information Group.

He said: “The community councils have no chance of keeping up with the sheer wave of applications we are inundated with week after week.”

Andrew Robinson, from Skeabost Community Council.
Andrew Robinson. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.

He told the convention that during a public inquiry into just one windfarm on Skye three new applications for windfarms were submitted.

Mr Robinson claimed the windfarm under scrutiny would have resulted in just 1.4 full-time jobs for Skye.

He added: “We need a moratorium and we need a planning inquiry.

“We are not going to prevent the climate crisis by fuelling more and more energy consumption.”

Politicians back more talks about future of Highland renewables

The panel of politicians all agreed to sign Cllr Crawford’s communique asking for respect of local democracy and to “secure urgent debates”.

Political representatives included:

  • Torcuil Crichton MP
  • Graham Leadbitter MP
  • Jamie Stone MP
  • Edward Mountain MSP
  • Maree Todd MSP
The panel of Highland, island and Moray politicians at the convention called over renewables projects.
Highland, island and Moray politicians faced questions from community councillors. Image: Will Angus/DC Thomson.
  • Emma Roddick MSP
  • Douglas Ross MSP
  • Tim Eagle MSP
  • Angus Macdonald MP
  • Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP
  • Fergus Ewing MSP

Several Highland councillors were also in attendance to observe the meeting.

Read more Highland stories

Conversation