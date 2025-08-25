Aberdeenshire misses out on ‘hospital at home’ service hailed by John Swinney

Elderly patients living just outside Aberdeen are being excluded from a pioneering “hospital at home” scheme because of recruitment difficulties and government spending in the north-east.

The local health and social care partnership said it struggled to staff a pilot project in neighbouring Aberdeenshire and blamed geography and funding after being challenged on the lack of equal access in communities such as Westhill on the edge of the city.

Some health board insiders are privately angry that government figures are promoting schemes they cannot begin to fund even just outside the city, which risks a local public backlash.

The beds need to be under the care of a consultant geriatrician, which poses recruitment and practical challenges.

The scheme, championed by SNP government ministers, provides care at home, mainly for frail, older people who may be suffering from acute illness and health problems such as breathing and heart conditions.

It keeps people in familiar surroundings and with family, while also keeping beds free in hospital.

It has been hailed by First Minister John Swinney as a cash-saving way of delivering acute care in the community.

He recently announced £85 million more for the scheme to expand to 2,000 beds by December next year.

But in a letter seen by the Press and Journal, NHS Grampian’s outgoing chief executive, Dr Adam Coldwells, was challenged about disparity between people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – both part of the cash-strapped health board.

Local MP Andrew Bowie said a constituent’s elderly father in Westhill, who would benefit from that level of care at home, had been told the scheme could not be copied.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership – which would be responsible for setting it up – said it tried to provide services to people in their own homes but is “unable” to replicate Aberdeen’s service on a like for like basis.

“A Hospital at Home pilot was previously initiated in the Garioch area of Aberdeenshire,” the letter continued in response to Mr Bowie.

“Unfortunately, it ended because we were unable to recruit the necessary level of medical support, and the geography meant it was challenging to provide an efficient and timeous response to patient need given the travelling time involved without numerous bases and staff.”

The disparity led to complaints that NHS boards, under tight budget settlements from government, are offering a patchwork of services.

‘Obscenely long treatment times’

Mr Bowie said he hopes to meet SNP Health Secretary Neil Gray and Finance Secretary Shona Robison, along with NHS Grampian, to discuss the service.

“Hospital at Home is routinely fanfared as the solution to Scotland’s obscenely long treatment times,” he said.

“John Swinney and Neil Gray have repeatedly said that this will keep people away from hospital.

“Trouble is, Hospital at Home doesn’t seem to exist for the majority of NHS Grampian’s area.”

A full review of the Scotland-wide service was published in July.

It highlighted the focus on Aberdeen alone in Grampian.

NHS Grampian provides “minimal” funding which is liable to reduction, it reported.

The board is currently being overseen by government because of massive financial pressure.

The scheme aspires to cover more mainland and remote rural areas.

Aberdeenshire ‘proven track record’

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire HSCP said the region outside Aberdeen is already covered by an unusually wide network which already free hospital beds.

But at the same time, the health service struggles to recruit across all posts and would need dramatically increased budgets.

The spokesperson said: “Aberdeenshire benefits from excellent and well established Virtual Community Wards, which are a partnership between GP practices, community health professionals and social care services.

“Our VCWs have a proven track record of preventing admissions and supporting frail and elderly people when they are discharged from an acute hospital. We do this by wrapping care around individuals supporting them to stay well at home for longer.

“Aberdeenshire also has eight community hospitals which provide 148 community beds and a further 22 older adult mental health beds. We also deliver a wide range of day cases and clinics from our community hospitals which all support Aberdeenshire residents to avoid admissions to ARI and much of the day case work would be delivered through the Hospital at Home service in other areas.”

The Scottish Government was asked for comment.