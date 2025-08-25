Aberdeenshire misses out on ‘hospital at home’ service hailed by John Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeenshire misses out on ‘hospital at home’ service hailed by John Swinney

Acute care at home is available in Aberdeen but was too challenging to copy for communities just outside the city.

By Andy Philip
The Hospital at Home scheme offers acute care in some parts of Scotland. Image: DC Thomson.
Elderly patients living just outside Aberdeen are being excluded from a pioneering “hospital at home” scheme because of recruitment difficulties and government spending in the north-east.

The local health and social care partnership said it struggled to staff a pilot project in neighbouring Aberdeenshire and blamed geography and funding after being challenged on the lack of equal access in communities such as Westhill on the edge of the city.

Some health board insiders are privately angry that government figures are promoting schemes they cannot begin to fund even just outside the city, which risks a local public backlash.

The beds need to be under the care of a consultant geriatrician, which poses recruitment and practical challenges.

The scheme, championed by SNP government ministers, provides care at home, mainly for frail, older people who may be suffering from acute illness and health problems such as breathing and heart conditions.

Health boards are under pressure to find beds for patient demand. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It keeps people in familiar surroundings and with family, while also keeping beds free in hospital.

It has been hailed by First Minister John Swinney as a cash-saving way of delivering acute care in the community.

He recently announced £85 million more for the scheme to expand to 2,000 beds by December next year.

But in a letter seen by the Press and Journal, NHS Grampian’s outgoing chief executive, Dr Adam Coldwells, was challenged about disparity between people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – both part of the cash-strapped health board.

Local MP Andrew Bowie said a constituent’s elderly father in Westhill, who would benefit from that level of care at home, had been told the scheme could not be copied.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has promoted the expansion of Hospital at Home. Image Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership – which would be responsible for setting it up – said it tried to provide services to people in their own homes but is “unable” to replicate Aberdeen’s service on a like for like basis.

“A Hospital at Home pilot was previously initiated in the Garioch area of Aberdeenshire,” the letter continued in response to Mr Bowie.

“Unfortunately, it ended because we were unable to recruit the necessary level of medical support, and the geography meant it was challenging to provide an efficient and timeous response to patient need given the travelling time involved without numerous bases and staff.”

The disparity led to complaints that NHS boards, under tight budget settlements from government, are offering a patchwork of services.

‘Obscenely long treatment times’

Mr Bowie said he hopes to meet SNP Health Secretary Neil Gray and Finance Secretary Shona Robison, along with NHS Grampian, to discuss the service.

“Hospital at Home is routinely fanfared as the solution to Scotland’s obscenely long treatment times,” he said.

John Swinney and Neil Gray have repeatedly said that this will keep people away from hospital.

“Trouble is, Hospital at Home doesn’t seem to exist for the majority of NHS Grampian’s area.”

Ambulance and parked cars outside the main entrance of Peterhead community hospital.
Financial pressure has also raised questions about community hospitals, like Peterhead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A full review of the Scotland-wide service was published in July.

It highlighted the focus on Aberdeen alone in Grampian.

NHS Grampian provides “minimal” funding which is liable to reduction, it reported.

The board is currently being overseen by government because of massive financial pressure.

The scheme aspires to cover more mainland and remote rural areas.

Aberdeenshire ‘proven track record’

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire HSCP said the region outside Aberdeen is already covered by an unusually wide network which already free hospital beds.

But at the same time, the health service struggles to recruit across all posts and would need dramatically increased budgets.

The spokesperson said: “Aberdeenshire benefits from excellent and well established Virtual Community Wards, which are a partnership between GP practices, community health professionals and social care services.

“Our VCWs have a proven track record of preventing admissions and supporting frail and elderly people when they are discharged from an acute hospital. We do this by wrapping care around individuals supporting them to stay well at home for longer.

“Aberdeenshire also has eight community hospitals which provide 148 community beds and a further 22 older adult mental health beds. We also deliver a wide range of day cases and clinics from our community hospitals which all support Aberdeenshire residents to avoid admissions to ARI and much of the day case work would be delivered through the Hospital at Home service in other areas.”

The Scottish Government was asked for comment.

