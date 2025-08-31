Tory leader Kemi Badenoch visits Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The Conservative chief will set out her party’s new policy to drastically increase oil and gas drilling during a speech in the city.

It comes as energy chiefs flock to Aberdeen for the major Offshore Europe conference which takes place between Tuesday and Friday.

What can we expect from Ms Badenoch’s trip to the north-east, and what’s her party’s new position on North Sea drilling?

‘Maximising extraction’

The Tory boss believes the UK should extract every last drop of oil from the North Sea.

That would mean scrapping targets for transitioning away from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Ms Badenoch said it was “absurd” that Britain is “leaving vital resources untapped” due to climate policies.

“A future Conservative government will scrap all mandates for the North Sea beyond maximising extraction,” she said.

“It is time that common sense, economic growth and our national interest came first, and only the Conservatives will deliver that.

“We are going to get all our oil and gas out of the North Sea.”

According to The Telegraph, Ms Badenoch would drastically overhaul the North Sea Transition Authority – the body which hands out drilling licenses.

The regulator would no longer be responsible for driving a shift to clean energy at all.

It would instead be solely focused on ramping up oil and gas production.

Ms Badenoch’s speech will not take place at the Offshore Europe event, which starts on the same day.

Her new position on oil and gas marks the culmination of a major shift from the Tories on oil and gas.

Just three years ago Rishi Sunak, then the chancellor, introduced the controversiall windfall tax on North Sea profits.

Labour has increased the levy since taking power and extended it to 2030.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently ignored industry calls to scrap the windfall tax and insisted it “remains fair” during a visit to the north-east.

‘Common sense’

Ms Badenoch’s speech will likely go down well with Tories in the north-east ahead of next year’s Holyrood election.

The party is trying to stave of the growing threat of Nigel Farage’s Reform – who also want to scrap renewables targets and ramp up drilling.

In an exclusive interview with the Press and Journal in June, Ms Badenoch said she was “not interested” in mulling over defections to Reform in the north-east.

North East Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden said Ms Badenoch’s approach is “common sense”.

“Maximising North Sea oil and gas extraction is crucial to both our energy security and the economy of the north-east,” he said.

But SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, branded the Tory leader a “tragic Farage tribute act”.

“Turning their back on any form of energy transition is not a strategy – it’s a denial of reality,” he said.