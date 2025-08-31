Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What can we expect from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch in Aberdeen?

The Conservative chief will unveil a new plan for ramping up North Sea oil and gas extraction - while Offshore Europe takes place in the city.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch speaking in Scotland. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch visits Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The Conservative chief will set out her party’s new policy to drastically increase oil and gas drilling during a speech in the city.

It comes as energy chiefs flock to Aberdeen for the major Offshore Europe conference which takes place between Tuesday and Friday.

What can we expect from Ms Badenoch’s trip to the north-east, and what’s her party’s new position on North Sea drilling?

‘Maximising extraction’

The Tory boss believes the UK should extract every last drop of oil from the North Sea.

That would mean scrapping targets for transitioning away from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Ms Badenoch said it was “absurd” that Britain is “leaving vital resources untapped” due to climate policies.

Kemi Badenoch wants to ramp up North Sea drilling.

“A future Conservative government will scrap all mandates for the North Sea beyond maximising extraction,” she said.

“It is time that common sense, economic growth and our national interest came first, and only the Conservatives will deliver that.

“We are going to get all our oil and gas out of the North Sea.”

According to The Telegraph, Ms Badenoch would drastically overhaul the North Sea Transition Authority – the body which hands out drilling licenses.

The regulator would no longer be responsible for driving a shift to clean energy at all.

It would instead be solely focused on ramping up oil and gas production.

Kemi Badenoch with Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay. Image: PA.

Ms Badenoch’s speech will not take place at the Offshore Europe event, which starts on the same day.

Her new position on oil and gas marks the culmination of a major shift from the Tories on oil and gas.

Just three years ago Rishi Sunak, then the chancellor, introduced the controversiall windfall tax on North Sea profits.

Labour has increased the levy since taking power and extended it to 2030.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently ignored industry calls to scrap the windfall tax and insisted it “remains fair” during a visit to the north-east.

‘Common sense’

Ms Badenoch’s speech will likely go down well with Tories in the north-east ahead of next year’s Holyrood election.

The party is trying to stave of the growing threat of Nigel Farage’s Reform – who also want to scrap renewables targets and ramp up drilling.

In an exclusive interview with the Press and Journal in June, Ms Badenoch said she was “not interested” in mulling over defections to Reform in the north-east.

North East Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden said Ms Badenoch’s approach is “common sense”.

“Maximising North Sea oil and gas extraction is crucial to both our energy security and the economy of the north-east,” he said.

But SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, branded the Tory leader a “tragic Farage tribute act”.

“Turning their back on any form of energy transition is not a strategy – it’s a denial of reality,” he said.

Conversation