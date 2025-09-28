Exclusive: ‘My mum died 24 hours after I had to drive her from Kemnay to ARI myself due to lack of ambulances’

Lewis Jackson remembers the night of last November 8 as if it was yesterday.

He had just come back home to Kemnay from a work trip to Norway and was enjoying a family meal with his wife, two sons and mum Shelley around the kitchen table.

They spent the evening planning a trip to New York, pondering which landmarks they should see first and whether spending a fortune on a taxi from Times Square is worth it.

Visiting the Big Apple had been a top destination on Shelley’s bucket list, and Lewis and his wife Sarah had decided 2025 would be the year to tick this off.

But New York would never come to be, and the quickly whipped up sausage rolls, beans and chips meal that night would be their last family supper.

Just two days later, Lewis had to “drag” his partially paralysed mum into his car and drive her to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary himself after he was told they would otherwise have to wait six hours for an ambulance.

Shelley died less than 36 hours later from a blood clot in her right hip.

And one year on, the offshore worker – who used to be in the armed forces – is still tormented by all the unanswered questions surrounding the tragic incident.

“It’s not sympathy I’m after – I want answers,” he tells me at his Kemnay home, just a stone’s throw away from his mum’s house where their ordeal unfolded.

“I don’t understand why it’s four to six hours to get an ambulance. I don’t get why I wasn’t informed this would be the case straight away.

“Would she still be alive? Did I assist in killing her by dragging her into a car? Would she have otherwise died in the back of an ambulance alone without anybody around?

“I live with this guilt. It plays in my mind every day.”

‘We never saw this coming… she was healthy and always up and about’

Lewis recalls each hour of the day he had to take his mum to A&E, the smallest details of last November 10 now “ingrained” in his brain.

And yet, he still can’t get his head around what really happened.

Lewis and Shelley were supposed to meet at his son Liam’s football game that day before heading off for their usual home-made Sunday meal together.

But as it was pouring rain, Shelley decided to give it a miss and stay home instead.

Lewis, 46, didn’t think anything of it at first.

Shelley had no underlying medical conditions and was full of life, taking out the dog for a big walk round the neighbourhood just that morning. Everything seemed normal.

Until it wasn’t.

“There were no symptoms, no nothing,” Lewis recalls.

“She was healthy.

“She went to the football. She walked the dog. She went shopping every day. She was fiercely independent and always up and about.

“We had just booked New York on the Friday! You don’t book a holiday like that if you think you’re going to die.

“The first I knew of any problems was when she phoned at 4.25pm and said ‘I’ve got a sore leg’.”

‘I was told my mum would have to wait up to six hours for ambulance’

Lewis knew this wasn’t any usual leg pain the moment he saw his mum, having had first aid training during his time in the military.

Shelley was seriously ill and they urgently needed to see a medical professional.

He made the first call to NHS24 at 5.15pm.

However, it wasn’t until 6pm that he got through to a practitioner and was told an ambulance will be sent to the house when one is available.

By this point, Shelley had lost control over her lower body and was unable to walk, while her face had “turned all grey”.

After another 50-minute wait, Lewis and his wife Sarah received a second call and were told the ambulance would take between four and six hours to arrive.

That was when Lewis thought his only option was to drive his 71-year-old mum to ARI himself, “manhandling” her with a neighbour’s help into the back of his car.

“She was screaming in agony, like someone was stabbing her,” Lewis tells me.

“And the [NHS] call centre operator just deemed that she wasn’t dying, and informed me it’s going to be a four to six hours wait.

“There was no explanation to me why it would be so long.

“And I tried to explain the seriousness of it. I told them: ‘Look, I think she’s bleeding out internally’.

“I knew it was a life or death situation. She was draining grey, her leg was freezing cold to touch and she had this brutal, piercing pain.

“That’s when I got her into the car. She couldn’t walk so I had to drag her, carrying her underneath the arms out of the house, to get her to the hospital myself.”

What happened when they got to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary?

What went on after is “a bit of a blur”, Lewis admits.

The only thing he remembers very clearly is that once he got to ARI at about 7.30pm, staff at reception told him “they can’t help because he hadn’t phoned in advance”.

Lewis then found a wheelchair and carried Shelley into the hospital himself.

Three hours later, she was examined and instantly ushered into surgery to remove a blood clot in her right hip.

Lewis has nothing but praise for the nurses and surgeon who looked after his mum after she was admitted, tenderly explaining what their next steps are to put his family at ease.

Shelley underwent a gruelling 11-hour surgery and was then taken into recovery.

Just a few hours later, Lewis and his brother – who had flown over from Cornwall – were told her body was not responding to the procedure. It was just a matter of time.

She died at 3am on November 13, with her family by her side.

No free ambulance due to ‘excessively high’ waiting times at ARI

The months that followed were consumed by guilt, Lewis tells me as he takes me through the devastating events of that weekend step by step once again.

Nearly a year on, he is still going over various alternative scenarios in which Shelley makes it back home safe and well.

And every time, he comes to the same conclusion: “Maybe she would have survived if they had arrived at the hospital sooner”.

Lewis has since complained to NHS Grampian and the Scottish Ambulance Service to find out why his mum’s case was not considered a priority.

Ambulance officials explain the service was “under significant pressure” that day, with paramedics waiting up to two hours outside ARI to get patients admitted.

This meant there were no available ambulances at the time to send to Kemnay.

In his letter, chief executive Michael Dickson adds that while Shelley’s case was an emergency, it was not considered to be “immediately life-threatening”.

He wrote: “Hospital handover times were excessively high [on November 10].

“These delays significantly impact on our ability to be able to respond to emergency calls, and while this rests outside our control, we are working with the health board to find was to improve patient flows.

“We apologise to Mr Jackson for the delay which ultimately led to him transporting his mother to hospital by car.

“We appreciate this will have been a particularly upsetting time for him, his family and of course Mrs Jackson herself.”

‘What if my mum had died alone in the back of an ambulance?’

Lewis’s ordeal with the service adds to concerns about ambulances queuing up outside the emergency department.

A whistle-blower recently revealed nine in 10 emergency vehicles are made to queue for hours outside ARI before being taken in, while frontline paramedics bear the brunt.

And while Lewis understands the pressure they are under, he thinks they could have done more to help his mum.

“All I want to know is, from that top down, why I wasn’t informed [of the ambulance waiting times] straight away,” the offshore worker says.

“I lost two and a half hours waiting for an answer from them when she could have been seen and admitted in that time. In such situations time is of the essence.

“And I personally believe that if they had reacted quicker or had at least told me to get her to hospital myself sooner, she might have had a fighting chance.

“I’m not saying that she would be here, but who is to say that she wouldn’t be here?”

He adds: “At least me and my brother, my wife and my sister-in-law were around her…at least we got a chance to say goodbye.

“What happens if it was in the back of an ambulance?

“I saw five ambulances waiting outside ARI with patients that evening.

“If my mum was there too, she could have bled out or clotted out internally and died in that back of an ambulance. Like a dog’s death.”

‘I don’t want anybody else to ever have to go through this’

When we approached the ambulance service, a spokesman once again stressed “the high demand and lengthy hospital turnaround times” they were facing at the time of Lewis’ call.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian said they “cannot comment on individual patient cases”.

However, in a private letter to Lewis, interim divisional general manager Stuart Stephen apologised for the way he was treated that day.

He added that the complaint has been raised with the hospital receptionist who refused help to find a wheelchair, and they are working to “improve her communication with patients”.

Ambulance officials have also apologised and passed on their most sincere condolences.

But as far as Lewis is concerned, the matter will only be resolved when the “broken health system is finally fixed”.

“I will never know what could have happened and I’ll live with that guilt for the rest of my life,” he tells me.

“No counselling in the world, no psychiatrist will be able to remove that. That will be with me till the day I die, tormenting me every day because I can’t get an answer.

“But I don’t want anybody else to ever have to go through this.”

