Debate: How would you spend £20m cash boost for Aberdeen?

Picture this: You have £20 million in your purse and you can spend it on anything you wish in Aberdeen.

Well, almost anything.

There is one little caveat – you can only use the cash to spruce up parks, breathe new life into Union Street or help with a community project.

The main thing is that whatever you choose to do, it has to improve Aberdeen.

Council chiefs have been awarded the cash boost as part of a multi-billion-pound government scheme that aims to help regenerate town and cities across the UK.

Labour councillors in Aberdeen have already come up with a few ideas themselves, suggesting a portion of the money should be used to save the city’s Art Centre.

The historic venue is facing closure after it was stripped of vital funding earlier this year. Operator Castlegate Arts is running a campaign to try to keep it afloat.

City leaders previously used similar government grants to set up new community hubs – such as the ones in Tillydrone and Tory – and to create more “mini-parks”.

The revamp of Union Terrace Gardens and the dolphin viewing centre at Greyhope Bay were also made possible thanks to dosh from the UK Government.

But this time round, the decision on how the £20m should be spent lies with residents.

So how do you think the Aberdeen cash injection should be used?

Let us know your ideas in the comments below, and I will be here to respond from 11am on Thursday.