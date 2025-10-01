Debate: How would you spend £20m cash boost for Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics Scottish politics

Debate: How would you spend £20m cash boost for Aberdeen?

Council chiefs have been given a cash boost to improve the Granite City, but decisions rest with residents. So what changes would you like to see in Aberdeen? Let us know and our reporter will respond in the comments between 11-12 on Thursday.

By Denny Andonova
What do you think the money should be used for?
What do you think the money should be used for?

Picture this: You have £20 million in your purse and you can spend it on anything you wish in Aberdeen.

Well, almost anything.

There is one little caveat – you can only use the cash to spruce up parks, breathe new life into Union Street or help with a community project.

The main thing is that whatever you choose to do, it has to improve Aberdeen.

Council chiefs have been awarded the cash boost as part of a multi-billion-pound government scheme that aims to help regenerate town and cities across the UK.

There have been suggestions part of the Aberdeen £20m grant should be spent on the Aberdeen Arts Centre.
There have been suggestions part of the £20 million grant should be spent on the Aberdeen Arts Centre, which is currently under threat of closure. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Labour councillors in Aberdeen have already come up with a few ideas themselves, suggesting a portion of the money should be used to save the city’s Art Centre.

The historic venue is facing closure after it was stripped of vital funding earlier this year. Operator Castlegate Arts is running a campaign to try to keep it afloat.

City leaders previously used similar government grants to set up new community hubs – such as the ones in Tillydrone and Tory – and to create more “mini-parks”.

Union Terrace Gardens from above, busy with visitors. His Majesty's Theatre can be seen in the background.
Union Terrace Gardens, which opened in December 2022 following a £30 million renovation, was recently nominated for a prestigious architecture award. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The revamp of Union Terrace Gardens and the dolphin viewing centre at Greyhope Bay were also made possible thanks to dosh from the UK Government.

But this time round, the decision on how the £20m should be spent lies with residents.

So how do you think the Aberdeen cash injection should be used?

Let us know your ideas in the comments below, and I will be here to respond from 11am on Thursday.

Conversation