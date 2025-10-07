Why ‘chaotic’ NHS Grampian is poised to soar £50m over budget according to shock report

“Alarming” figures show NHS Grampian is poised to spend nearly £50 million more than it can afford – as health chiefs struggle to tackle a “spiralling” financial crisis.

A shock report reveals the cash-stripped health board has already spent about £26m more than their purse allows in the past five months.

And officials expect this staggering sum could rise to £49.2m by the end of the financial year.

It comes as NHS Grampian bosses scramble to recoup millions of pounds after officially becoming the most broke health board in Scotland.

They announced a £68m overspend in March – with a drastic savings plan launched to try and slash that to £45m within the next 12 months.

Earlier this year, health chiefs secured a huge loan from the government to top up their coffers while vowing to make a range of cuts and save money.

It came as patients had been left lingering on waiting lists for years, with emergency departments overflowing and others stuck in ambulances outside for hours.

But board papers reveal the situation has now gone from bad to worse.

Why is NHS Grampian over budget AGAIN?

Finance deputy director Sarah Irvine says the health board continues to struggle to keep afloat due to new cost pressures that hindered their savings plan.

In her report, she outlines how a £2.2m surge in energy costs and increases in medical trainee numbers have added to the strain.

This is expected to again push NHS Grampian above the allowed £45m limit by March.

However, Ms Irvine adds the recent figures show an improvement from the initial forecast in July – even though they are still behind with their plans.

She wrote: “The gap results from new cost pressures, which were not reflected in the financial plan, and a number of savings schemes not yet delivering at the expected level.

“It is expected that the forecast position will improve as we move through the financial year and savings agreed are delivered.

“It is vital that all identified savings schemes are delivered to enable NHS Grampian to deliver the £45m deficit required in 2025-26.”

Have they made any savings at all?

MS Irvine admits some of the cost-cutting measures have not performed as well as expected.

She says that if all goes well, they should manage to save just over £54m by March – which is still £7m less than their initial plans.

They have so far saved about £18m of that.

NHS Grampian introduced tighter budget controls – including a monthly Financial Recovery Board – to oversee progress.

Additional proposals – coming to about £5.6 million of savings – are also being fast-tracked to bridge the gap, with further options under consideration.

Ms Irvine adds: “Work is ongoing to take action where schemes are under-performing to maximise savings delivery and further mitigate this risk.”

‘Cost-cutting plan is not working’

Tory MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett claims the recent “bleak figures” show NHS Grampian has made little progress.

He adds this is one of the reasons why the public has lost faith in the health board.

Mr Burnett said: “NHS Grampian is in chaos and these bleak figures show that its cost-cutting plan isn’t working.

“Alarmingly, the health board’s financial black hole is getting worse, not better, with no improvement in sight.

“Patients are suffering, and the health board’s dedicated staff are bearing the brunt of these pressures as they work against a winter ticking time bomb.”

