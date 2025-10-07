Why ‘chaotic’ NHS Grampian is poised to soar £50m over budget according to shock report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

Why ‘chaotic’ NHS Grampian is poised to soar £50m over budget according to shock report

The health board's financial crisis has deepened even further in the past five months - despite efforts to claw back millions with a drastic savings plan.

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, run by NHS Grampian
NHS Grampian crisis deepens as new figures show the health board is once again over budget.

“Alarming” figures show NHS Grampian is poised to spend nearly £50 million more than it can afford – as health chiefs struggle to tackle a “spiralling” financial crisis.

A shock report reveals the cash-stripped health board has already spent about £26m more than their purse allows in the past five months.

And officials expect this staggering sum could rise to £49.2m by the end of the financial year.

It comes as NHS Grampian bosses scramble to recoup millions of pounds after officially becoming the most broke health board in Scotland.

They announced a £68m overspend in March – with a drastic savings plan launched to try and slash that to £45m within the next 12 months.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, health chiefs secured a huge loan from the government to top up their coffers while vowing to make a range of cuts and save money.

It came as patients had been left lingering on waiting lists for years, with emergency departments overflowing and others stuck in ambulances outside for hours.

But board papers reveal the situation has now gone from bad to worse.

A whistle-blower recently revealed nine in 10 emergency vehicles are made to queue for hours outside ARI before being taken in, with frontline paramedics bearing the brunt. Image: DC Thomson.

Why is NHS Grampian over budget AGAIN?

Finance deputy director Sarah Irvine says the health board continues to struggle to keep afloat due to new cost pressures that hindered their savings plan.

In her report, she outlines how a £2.2m surge in energy costs and increases in medical trainee numbers have added to the strain.

This is expected to again push NHS Grampian above the allowed £45m limit by March.

However, Ms Irvine adds the recent figures show an improvement from the initial forecast in July – even though they are still behind with their plans.

NHS Grampian chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight.
Laura Skaife-Knight vowed to fix the health board’s financial woes after taking on the NHS Grampian chief executive role. Image: NHS Grampian.

She wrote: “The gap results from new cost pressures, which were not reflected in the financial plan, and a number of savings schemes not yet delivering at the expected level.

“It is expected that the forecast position will improve as we move through the financial year and savings agreed are delivered.

“It is vital that all identified savings schemes are delivered to enable NHS Grampian to deliver the £45m deficit required in 2025-26.”

Have they made any savings at all?

MS Irvine admits some of the cost-cutting measures have not performed as well as expected.

She says that if all goes well, they should manage to save just over £54m by March – which is still £7m less than their initial plans.

They have so far saved about £18m of that.

Police car outside ARI
Councillor Simon Watson recently raised concerns over police cars being “stacked” outside ARI as well. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

NHS Grampian introduced tighter budget controls – including a monthly Financial Recovery Board – to oversee progress.

Additional proposals – coming to about £5.6 million of savings – are also being fast-tracked to bridge the gap, with further options under consideration.

Ms Irvine adds: “Work is ongoing to take action where schemes are under-performing to maximise savings delivery and further mitigate this risk.”

‘Cost-cutting plan is not working’

Tory MSP for Aberdeenshire West Alexander Burnett claims the recent “bleak figures” show NHS Grampian has made little progress.

He adds this is one of the reasons why the public has lost faith in the health board.

MSP Alexander Burnett. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Burnett said: “NHS Grampian is in chaos and these bleak figures show that its cost-cutting plan isn’t working.

“Alarmingly, the health board’s financial black hole is getting worse, not better, with no improvement in sight.

“Patients are suffering, and the health board’s dedicated staff are bearing the brunt of these pressures as they work against a winter ticking time bomb.”

