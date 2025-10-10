Sir Ian Wood donations: We list billionaire’s biggest Aberdeen cash boosts

Sir Ian Wood made his vast fortune in the north-east – and he has spent decades paying it back to the community he calls home.

His latest financial gift to the Granite City amounts to £40 million to boost energy transition projects in the region and create more jobs.

SNP and Scottish Labour leaders vow to match the generous donation if either win the upcoming Holyrood elections – bringing the sum to a whopping £80m.

And energy chiefs say the cash will help efforts to make Aberdeen “the most attractive location in Europe for investment in low carbon technologies”.

Sir Ian’s influence in the Granite City goes way beyond the energy sector.

Throughout his decades-long career, he has helped shape the future of the north-east – ploughing £135m into making Aberdeen a thriving place.

From creating new institutes to nurture the next generation of local scientists and engineers to major investments in the NHS and community projects, the list goes on.

But there are a few notable donations that stand out. So let’s break these down…

Ian Wood donations to train new energy workers at RGU

One of the most prominent investments in Aberdeen – and in Scotland – by Sir Ian has been the creation of the Oil and Gas Institute at Robert Gordon University.

After a sterling career in the offshore industry during its boom in the 1980s, he wanted to ensure there would be a bright future for those following in his footsteps.

The Aberdeen-born billionaire donated £500,000 to make the institute a reality in 2013, followed by another £4.5m to improve it even further.

This was the second largest single donation to a university in Scotland at the time.

Sir Ian hoped his gift would help preserve opportunities for young people in the sector long after oil and gas operators have filled their last barrel.

In the last decade, the institute has opened the door to the energy industry to thousands of students, offering a variety of courses in engineering, accountancy and law.

And he didn’t stop there.

How has Sir Ian helped his old school?

In 2014, The Wood Foundation donated £2.25m to Robert Gordon’s College for a new science and technology centre, which also bears the name of Sir Ian’s organisation.

The centre is thought to be the largest Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) teaching facility of its kind in the UK.

Pupils have access to 34 laboratories and workshops, designed to help them learn skills in a range of disciplines and prepare them for the ever-changing industry.

This was followed by a £500,000 gift to Albyn School, where Sir Ian and his two sisters – as well as his sons and grandchildren – attended nursery.

The cash was used to set up new engineering and science labs.

Ploughing millions into training Aberdeenshire teachers

Sir Ian’s ambition to train future generations of world-class engineers went beyond the Aberdeen borders, however.

Over the past nine years, the businessman has ploughed £3m into specialised industry training for primary teachers across Aberdeenshire.

The Raising Aspirations in Science Education programme was launched in 2016 by the Scottish Government, Education Scotland and The Wood Foundation.

Starting off as a trial in five council areas, it now offers Stem training to teachers across 27 local authorities so they can better prepare young talents.

How did Sir Ian Wood donations boost sport for kids in Aberdeen?

While Sir Ian might have not been able to bend it like Beckham himself, he did a lot to make sure others have the chance to hone their skills.

Since 2013 he has donated nearly £300,000 to various projects across the city that encourage pupils to eat healthily and take part in outdoor activities.

A highlight has been his contribution to The Russell Anderson Foundation, which holds three camps a year among other events to boost pupils’ confidence and wellbeing.

In 2023, the foundation also pledged £120,000 over a three-year period to promote street sport in some of the most deprived communities in Aberdeen.

The money will cover the costs for a dedicated coach, who will work with youngsters in Kincorth, Northfield, Tullos and Tillydrone to help them realise their potential.

It’s part of a highly rated Denis Law Legacy Trust project that offers free sport activities five days a week to keep kids out of trouble and reduce antisocial behaviour.

Sir Ian Wood donations to ease parking misery for hospital patients

On a slightly different note, Sir Ian has also played an instrumental part in supporting health services in the region.

One of the most significant is the huge multi-storey car park he funded at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – which cost more than £10m.

Named after his wife, Lady Helen, the block came about after she expressed concerns about the added distress patients and visitors would face when trying to get parked at the busy hospital.

Sir Ian has also pledged cash towards finding a cure for Motor Neurone Disease, donating £50,000 to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation founded by heroic rugby star Doddie Weir.

Money pledged to those who need it the most

Throughout all of his philanthropic activities there has always been one main aim: to make Aberdeen a better place.

And he has put a lot of effort into making sure that those less fortunate have equal opportunities to achieve their dreams.

Sir Ian pledged £1.8m over 12 years to help young people affected by poverty with emotional support and training on how to secure jobs through the STV Appeal.

He has also dished out a combined £7.3m in grants to the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative, which gets young people out and about in their communities making a difference.

And £40,000 has been granted to the Nicola Benedetti Foundation to provide music lessons in schools.

Sir Ian has ensured that, as well as his legendary status in the energy industry, he will be remembered for his legacy of generosity in Aberdeen.

