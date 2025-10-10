Sir Ian Wood donations: We list billionaire’s biggest Aberdeen cash boosts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Ian Wood donations: We list billionaire’s biggest Aberdeen cash boosts

The billionaire has become known for using his fortune to help fund projects from an RGU institute to the multi-storey car park at ARI.

Sir Ian and Lady Helen Wood funded the multi-storey car park at the Foresterhill Health Campus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

Sir Ian Wood made his vast fortune in the north-east – and he has spent decades paying it back to the community he calls home.

His latest financial gift to the Granite City amounts to £40 million to boost energy transition projects in the region and create more jobs.

SNP and Scottish Labour leaders vow to match the generous donation if either win the upcoming Holyrood elections – bringing the sum to a whopping £80m.

And energy chiefs say the cash will help efforts to make Aberdeen “the most attractive location in Europe for investment in low carbon technologies”.

Sir Ian Wood donations to Aberdeen's Energy Transition Zone, where he remains chairman.
Sir Ian Wood remains chairman of Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone. Image: Kenny Elrick

Sir Ian’s influence in the Granite City goes way beyond the energy sector.

Throughout his decades-long career, he has helped shape the future of the north-east – ploughing £135m into making Aberdeen a thriving place.

From creating new institutes to nurture the next generation of local scientists and engineers to major investments in the NHS and community projects, the list goes on.

But there are a few notable donations that stand out. So let’s break these down…

Sir Ian Wood with then First Minister Humza Yousaf and Bob Sanguinetti discussing a multi-million-pound deal to help accelerate the country’s energy transition in 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ian Wood donations to train new energy workers at RGU

One of the most prominent investments in Aberdeen – and in Scotland – by Sir Ian has been the creation of the Oil and Gas Institute at Robert Gordon University.

After a sterling career in the offshore industry during its boom in the 1980s, he wanted to ensure there would be a bright future for those following in his footsteps.

The Aberdeen-born billionaire donated £500,000 to make the institute a reality in 2013, followed by another £4.5m to improve it even further.

The Sir Ian Wood Building at RGU campus.
This was the second largest single donation to a university in Scotland at the time.

Sir Ian hoped his gift would help preserve opportunities for young people in the sector long after oil and gas operators have filled their last barrel.

In the last decade, the institute has opened the door to the energy industry to thousands of students, offering a variety of courses in engineering, accountancy and law.

And he didn’t stop there.

Sir Ian Wood talks at the RGU economic summit in 2015. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

How has Sir Ian helped his old school?

In 2014, The Wood Foundation donated £2.25m to Robert Gordon’s College for a new science and technology centre, which also bears the name of Sir Ian’s organisation.

The centre is thought to be the largest Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) teaching facility of its kind in the UK.

Pupils have access to 34 laboratories and workshops, designed to help them learn skills in a range of disciplines and prepare them for the ever-changing industry.

Sir Ian Wood and his wife, Lady Helen, unveiling The Wood Lecture and Arts Theatre at Albyn School in 2014. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

This was followed by a £500,000 gift to Albyn School, where Sir Ian and his two sisters – as well as his sons and grandchildren – attended nursery.

The cash was used to set up new engineering and science labs.

Ploughing millions into training Aberdeenshire teachers

Sir Ian’s ambition to train future generations of world-class engineers went beyond the Aberdeen borders, however.

Over the past nine years, the businessman has ploughed £3m into specialised industry training for primary teachers across Aberdeenshire.

Sir Ian contributed to the opening of a new Science and Technology Centre at Robert Gordon’s College. Pictured are Benjamin Osugo, Alix Wrighton, Hannah Hassler, Hugh Ouston and Nat Rowbotham. Image: Emma Speirs.

The Raising Aspirations in Science Education programme was launched in 2016 by the Scottish Government, Education Scotland and The Wood Foundation.

Starting off as a trial in five council areas, it now offers Stem training to teachers across 27 local authorities so they can better prepare young talents.

How did Sir Ian Wood donations boost sport for kids in Aberdeen?

While Sir Ian might have not been able to bend it like Beckham himself, he did a lot to make sure others have the chance to hone their skills.

Since 2013 he has donated nearly £300,000 to various projects across the city that encourage pupils to eat healthily and take part in outdoor activities.

A highlight has been his contribution to The Russell Anderson Foundation, which holds three camps a year among other events to boost pupils’ confidence and wellbeing.

Sir Ian taking part in the Aberdeen Youth Games Festival in 2017. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.

In 2023, the foundation also pledged £120,000 over a three-year period to promote street sport in some of the most deprived communities in Aberdeen.

The money will cover the costs for a dedicated coach, who will work with youngsters in Kincorth, Northfield, Tullos and Tillydrone to help them realise their potential.

It’s part of a highly rated Denis Law Legacy Trust project that offers free sport activities five days a week to keep kids out of trouble and reduce antisocial behaviour.

Sir Ian has helped many causes aimed at improving the health of youngsters. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Sir Ian Wood donations to ease parking misery for hospital patients

On a slightly different note, Sir Ian has also played an instrumental part in supporting health services in the region.

One of the most significant is the huge multi-storey car park he funded at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – which cost more than £10m.

Named after his wife, Lady Helen, the block came about after she expressed concerns about the added distress patients and visitors would face when trying to get parked at the busy hospital.

Sir Ian and Lady Helen Wood at the opening of the new multi-storey car park at the Foresterhill Health Campus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Sir Ian has also pledged cash towards finding a cure for Motor Neurone Disease, donating £50,000 to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation founded by heroic rugby star Doddie Weir.

Money pledged to those who need it the most

Throughout all of his philanthropic activities there has always been one main aim: to make Aberdeen a better place.

And he has put a lot of effort into making sure that those less fortunate have equal opportunities to achieve their dreams.

Sir Ian pledged £1.8m over 12 years to help young people affected by poverty with emotional support and training on how to secure jobs through the STV Appeal.

Many have benefited from the Youth and Philanthrophy Initiative grants. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.

He has also dished out a combined £7.3m in grants to the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative, which gets young people out and about in their communities making a difference.

And £40,000 has been granted to the Nicola Benedetti Foundation to provide music lessons in schools.

Sir Ian has ensured that, as well as his legendary status in the energy industry, he will be remembered for his legacy of generosity in Aberdeen.

