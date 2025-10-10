Exclusive: Sir Ian Wood opens up on new £40 MILLION pledge to transform Aberdeen’s energy industry

“I genuinely believe that I’ve had a huge amount of luck,” Sir Ian Wood says as he reflects on his decades-long career in the oil and gas industry.

The 83-year-old’s innovative thinking and contribution to the energy sector has been recognised across the whole of the UK, earning him scores of accolades over the years.

Sir Ian has been the driving force behind some of the biggest energy projects in the north-east, ploughing millions into research, new technologies and education.

He is the former leader of energy giant Wood Group, the chairman of ETZ Ltd and the founder of Opportunity North East, which focuses on the digital tech, food and drink, and agricultural sectors.

But at the heart of it all has always been his “determination to put the north-east on the map” – with the Wood name now emblazoned on a number of buildings across the city.

And now, he has decided to donate £40 million to Aberdeen in another “transformational” boost to the energy sector.

“I’ve been a lucky guy and I’m very keen to ensure that we share that, and that we do what we can to help,” Sir Ian smiles.

“Aberdeen’s got a whole lot going for it.

“Energy excellence is part of it and we undoubtedly need to spend more time and more attention to the opportunities that are both here and internationally.”

Sir Ian Wood’s £40m donation to boost Aberdeen and create jobs

The £40m donation will be split equally between ETZ Ltd and Opportunity North East to help accelerate the region’s transition to renewables and create more jobs.

This sum could potentially double in the next four years, with the SNP and Scottish Labour parties promising to match the funding if either them win the Holyrood election in May.

The billionaire has spent years working to ensure the region is a “global leader in energy excellence” – most recently by playing a key role in the city’s energy transition scheme.

Meanwhile, Opportunity North East (ONE) – which was launched in 2015 with a £64m fund from The Wood Foundation – focuses on other sectors beyond oil and gas.

These projects include the £27m ONE Seedpod for food and drink innovation, the ONE Tech Hub for digital start-ups, and the £40m ONE BioHub for life sciences growth.

And Sir Ian says there is more in the pipeline.

‘There remains a great deal of work to do – and I want to help’

The businessman adds that putting Aberdeen at the forefront of renewable technology – as well as other key sectors – has been his lifelong ambition.

And he hopes this latest boost will help to combat recent job losses blighting the offshore industry.

As Sir Ian puts it, punitive taxes on the oil and gas sector risk undermining the goal of a so-called just transition for workers moving to renewable energy jobs.

“There is no getting away from the fact the region’s economy finds itself at a critical juncture,” Sir Ian says.

“There has been a series of substantial and very concerning jobs announcements in recent months and there are growing fears that we are not embarking upon a just transition – one that protects jobs and our world-class supply chain.”

He adds: “Since the creation of ETZ Ltd, we have made a tangible and positive impact in ensuring this region remains an internationally recognised hub of energy excellence.

“However, there remains a great deal of work to do and I’m in the fortunate position of being able to help contribute to this region’s success through The Wood Foundation.

“I’m delighted that my family charity will make a long-term investment in two organisations that will continue to play a pivotal role in transforming the north-east.”

SNP leader pledges to match ‘generous’ donation to Aberdeen

First Minister John Swinney told the P&J he will match the £40m donation if his party gets reelected in the May elections.

The SNP leader praised Sir Ian’s “unwavering passion for his home city” and stressed the importance of the region transitioning towards green energy.

He added: “There is no doubting of the pressing need to support the north-east achieve a just and managed transition.

“And that is why I’m happy to confirm that my government, if elected, will match Sir Ian’s generous personal investment over the course of the next parliamentary term.”

Scottish Labour’s promise to back energy firms after months of uproar

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who still has an eye on success at the Holyrood election next May, is making the same commitment.

His party has been criticised for “abandoning the north-east” since taking over the reins at Westminster – with energy firms calling for the windfall tax to be scrapped.

The controversial levy was extended and increased last year causing uproar among oil and gas operators who have since blamed the tax for sacking hundreds of staff.

However, Mr Sarwar says he is committed to helping the area – as well as the renewable energy sector.

£40m grant to help make Aberdeen an ‘attractive place for investment’

Meanwhile, ETZ Ltd chief executive Maggie McGinlay says the £40m will help realise a steady stream of energy transition projects – particularly offshore wind farms.

She said: “All of us at ETZ Ltd are indebted to Sir Ian for his outstanding generosity and continued commitment to realising our ambition.

“This will be instrumental in taking forward an accelerated programme to position the north-east as the most attractive location in Europe for investment in low carbon technologies.”

ONE chief executive, Jennifer Craw, added: “As global economies struggle to navigate a rapidly changing world, private sector leadership is delivering the regional ambition of diversifying the north-east economy.

“This funding from The Wood Foundation and commitment of additional future support from senior politicians is a vote of confidence in this model.”

